Could one of the co-directors of Avengers: Endgame jump ship from Marvel to DC? Probably not. At least not right now or anytime in the foreseeable future. That said, given his pick, Joe Russo would be down to take on Batman, given the opportunity. Joe and his brother Anthony Russo are finally wrapping up their long press tour for their latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and are probably going to take a much-needed break before diving into any more big, franchise blockbusters. But we at least know what one of them would want to do if DC came knocking at the door.

This came during a recent Q&A session held with Joe Russo, solo this time. Typically, he and Anthony Russo come as a duo, but occasionally they branch off and do their own thing. In any event, the subject came up as to which DC character he would like to direct a movie about, if the opportunity ever came up. Not unlike most people who are fans of comic books, Russo declared his love for the Caped Crusader. Here's what he had to say about it.

"As far as what I collected as a kid, I collected Batman. [That] was one of the DC characters I collected. So it would have to be Batman."

Before we jump the gun here and say anything crazy like, "Joe Russo is dying to direct a Batman movie for DC" or anything like that, let's temper expectations. This was a hypothetical question posed during a Q&A and the man gave an answer involving a character he liked a lot as a kid. That said, let's discuss this possibility just for fun, shall we?

Let's assume that Anthony Russo would also be interested, just for the sake of argument. If Warner Bros., who owns DC, knew that the guys who directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were interested in tackling a Batman movie, they'd surely do anything they could to make that happen. And the Russo brothers have proved that they know their way around a big-budget comic book movie. So one would have to think they would at least be able to bring something pretty grand to the table for the Dark Knight. However, for the time being, Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is writing and directing The Batman, which is slated to go into production later this year for release in 2021.

So, for now at least, the job is taken. But what about doing some sort of Elseworlds tale involving Bruce Wayne, sort like the Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie coming out in October? That doesn't seem impossible. And Warner Bros. already courted one Marvel director in the form of James Gunn for The Suicide Squad. Though, that was after he was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, only to be rehired months later. To be clear, this probably won't ever happen. But it's not inconceivable and it's certainly an interesting thought. This news was first reported by Comicbook.com.