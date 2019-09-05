The Russo Brothers aren't too surprised by the Marvel Studios and Sony Spider-Man fallout. Getting two huge competing studios to work out a deal where one of the biggest superheroes in history is shared is a massive undertaking. It still seems unbelievable when looking back at the original news. When Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked about Tom Holland's Peter Parker reverting back to Sony, he expressed gratitude that they were able to pull it off in the first place. The Russo Brothers recently echoed those same thoughts.

"Not everything lasts forever!" exclaims Joe Russo. And the director is right, nothing lasts forever, but Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still sad to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man leave. When it comes down to it, the Russo Brothers were the driving force behind getting the webslinger into the MCU. Anthony Russo says, "We were extremely passionate about it. This is something we really wanted to happen, and fought a long time internally at Marvel to make it happen."

The Russo Brothers introduced Tom Holland's Spider-Man to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Back then, the seeds had already been planted for Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, so the directing duo knew exactly what they wanted. They just needed some major help to make it happen. In the end, the Russo Brothers understand why it didn't end up working. Anthony Russo explains.

"I think that's why Joe and I are not so devastated or surprised that there's been a falling-out, because it was so hard to make it happen in the first place."

Joe Russo then shed some light into just how hard they made Kevin Feige's life when trying to get Spider-Man into the MCU. In the end, Feige went in and made an interesting deal with Sony, where Marvel Studios kept the merchandise rights and pretty much let Sony have everything else. It has been reported that Kevin Feige asked for 5% of the ticket sales from Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but later waived it. Russo had this to say about their dedication to getting Spider-Man into the MCU.

"It wasn't easy. Kevin (Feige) went through a lot. There were a lot of ups and downs, and he kept walking into our office and we'd go, 'Look, we've got to do it with (Sony),' and he'd go, 'OK, I'll figure it out,' and walk back into his. He was looking for the way out. He wanted to open that door and have us go, 'We figured it out! We don't need Spider-Man!' because it's a lot of work to get two major corporations to play nice with each other, and the fact that it happened at all, we should all be dancing and celebrating that we got that little bit of time."

In the end, Kevin Feige and Sony reached a deal and the unthinkable happened for both Sony and Marvel Studios. With the help of Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time, though eleven years-worth of storytelling was the main draw for most fans. As for Sony, Spider-Man: Far From Home is now their highest grossing movie in the studio's history. While they can't seem to come to an agreement now, both studios heavily benefitted from the original deal. The interview with the Russo Brothers was originally conducted by The Daily Beast.