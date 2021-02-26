The MCU has made a habit of working with up-and-coming directors, and possibly their biggest catch yet are Joe and Anthony Russo, who went from directing episodes of Community to helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Although the duo left the MCU after Endgame, Anthony Russo recently confirmed during an interview that the brothers are working on a new superhero movie.

"Joe and I love filmmaking at every scale. We've made movies for as little money as you could possibly make movies for. We've made movies for as much money as you could possibly make movies for, and we love everything in between. We will someday, for sure, do a movie in that genre again. Probably in the not-too-distant future. Who it's with we're not able to say at this point, but yeah, we like challenging ourselves, we like finding new frontiers. So it's a surprise to us where we're going, and hopefully it will be a surprise to audiences as well."

After Endgame became the highest-grossing movie of all time, fans of the superhero movie genre are naturally excited to see what the Russos will do in the genre next. Obviously, the simplest answer would be a return to the MCU. In an interview from last year, the filmmaking duo had revealed that there is one particular storyline from Marvel Comics, titled "Secret Wars", that they would be interested in some day adapting for the big screen.

"[Secret Wars was one of the first major books to do [heroes teaming up]- that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together. I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. [Anthony] and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they're heroes in their own stories, so it's all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale... It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that's what really excites us about the story - the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga."

While a return to the comic book movie genre is on the cards for the future, for now, the Russos are focusing on a very different style of movies with their recently released feature Cherry. The film is based on an autobiographical novel that tells the story of a former soldier suffering from PTSD, who takes to a life of crime to support his opioid addiction. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Cherry stars Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, Kyle Harvey, and Michael Gandolfini. The film premieres in select theaters on Friday, Feb. 26, and on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12.