Brie Larson has been under the microscope ever since starring in Captain Marvel earlier this year. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has called her Carol Danvers character the most powerful superhero to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, which was proven yet again when Avengers: Endgame hit theaters last week. Both movies have surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office, which should be a cause of celebration. However, one body language "expert" is claiming the rest of the MCU doesn't like Larson.

Don Cheadle is calling out body language "expert" Mandy O'Brien and the people on social media who back her video slamming Brie Larson's body language during a recent Avengers: Endgame interview with Chris Hemsworth and Cheadle. O'Brien goes to great lengths to tear Larson down, noting that she is "stiff" and trying to appear taller than the men in the interview, while Cheadle and Hemsworth appear to be "relaxed." At one point, Larson playfully digs her elbows into the men at which time Cheadle pulls his arm away in mock disgust, which is a part of his sarcastic humor and dry wit. O'Brien claims that both actors dislike the actress.

Mandy O'Brien's video criticizing Brie Larson quickly went viral, and as of this writing, it has over 500,000 views. Obviously, O'Brien has a background in body language and non-verbal communication, but she might be doing a bit of trolling here to get more subscribers. On Twitter, Don Cheadle said, "you should see my body language right now." The War Machine actor went on to explain what really happened behind-the-scenes during said interview. Cheadle had this to say.

"This is some of the funniest stuff I've ever heard... Brie was trying to keep her ponytail behind her because her hair stylist kept flying in and fixing it. She's actually being OVER accommodating... amazing..."

The video goes on to claim that Brie Larson is "unprofessional" for the way she is acting in the Avengers: Endgame video. Mandy O'Brien also says the actress is giving Chris Hemsworth "bedroom eyes" so that he will "validate" her good looks. It's a pretty entertaining video to take in. O'Brien went on to say this about Larson.

Related: This Epic Avengers: Endgame Moment Was a Last Minute Addition

"She is really trying to dominate them. I guess in her mind, domination equals acceptance... In reality, submission will get you a lot further in friendship circles than trying to dominate and boss everyone around."

Mandy O'Brien admits to not knowing who Don Cheadle and Chris Hemsworth are in the beginning of the video, after claiming that they both hate Brie Larson, or at the very least, their body language does. Avengers: Endgame is a huge movie and had a ton of hype surrounding it. The actors and actresses had to go out on a marathon press tour where they could not give away anything about the movie, which does not sound like the most fun environment to be placed in while being asked the exact same questions over and over. Whatever the case may be, you can check out the reaction to the video below, thanks to Don Cheadle's Twitter account.

😂😂🤣🤣 you should see my "body language" right now ... https://t.co/cJtHRUMSSQ — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 1, 2019

🤣 this is some of the funniest stuff i've ever heard ... brie was trying to keep her ponytail behind her because her hair stylist kept flying in and fixing it. she's actually being OVER accommodating ... amazing ... https://t.co/cJtHRUMSSQ — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 1, 2019