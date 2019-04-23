The first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are here! I've typed out the words "Avengers" and "Endgame" (before that it was simply Avengers 4) more times than I care to count over these last several months. To say that the hype is real for this movie would be a dramatic understatement. The world premiere of the movie was recently held in Hollywood and now the question must be asked, did Marvel pull it off?

We're going to keep this spoiler free for those fans who want to go in clean. Almost all around, the answer to that question seems to be a resounding yes. Virtually everyone who attended the premiere and has an active Twitter account not only had something nice to say, but hyped it up even more. As if that were somehow possible at this point. Here's what Erik Davis of Fandango had to say.

"#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic, a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You'll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending!"

Marvel has been going out of their way to keep this movie's secrets intact. It's clear they've got a lot to show us and it's also quite clear, after reading these reactions, that what they have to show us is going to be nothing shy of a gift for longtime fans of the MCU. Peter Sciretta of /Film had this to say, making it clear that fans are going to get very emotional.

"Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It's the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good."

There have been some epic movies in the MCU, like Infinity War, so that's a tall order. Others simply said that it was better than Infinity War while many others echoed the sentiments that tissues may very well be necessary. This is going to be an emotional ride. One of the only remotely negative takes came from YouTuber John Campea, who wasn't as impressed with the first two hours of the movie, but feels strongly that the final hour is worth it.

"Avengers Endgame: A mediocre first 2 hours that's equal parts cool moments and problematic moments that ends with a final hour that's an absolute magnificent geek wet dream. Need to see it again (tomorrow) to solidify my thoughts."

If that's true some may come out feeling like this didn't earn its three-hour runtime. Then again, he's very much in the minority here. It seems as though directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have done it again. The hype, it would seem, is very much real Marvel fans. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out more of the reactions from the premiere below.

