A new Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg reveals how Tony Stark finally cracked time travel. Now that the movie is available both digitally and on Blu-ray, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been able to watch it frame by frame. Since the home release, we've seen a lot of undiscovered gems that went unnoticed in theaters by most viewers, including how some of the fight scene choreography is pulled from previous MCU installments or even the comic book source material.

The latest Endgame Easter Egg discovery revolves around Tony Stark figuring out time travel. Stark was not into the idea of rejoining the Avengers to take part in their time heist, but that doesn't mean he wasn't tinkering with the idea after they left his cabin. In the scene where he finally cracks it, he looks at a photo of himself and Peter Parker holding a diploma. For most, the picture represents Stark giving it another shot because of how much he misses his young friend.

When looking at the diploma, it is upside down, which many believed to be Tony Stark being silly. However, when listening to what Stark says next holds the key to this new Easter Egg. "I've got a mild inspiration. So I'd like to run one last sim. This time, in the shape of a mobius strip. Inverted, please," says Stark. The idea for the inverted mobius strip comes directly from looking at the upside down diploma. It's just another small touch that many may not have noticed when watching Avengers: Endgame in theaters.

The time travel elements of Avengers: Endgame have been debated quite a bit since the movie hit theaters at the end of April. While a lot of the language used is from science, a lot of MCU fans don't believe the time travel elements make too much sense. Whatever the case may be, the movie has created some pretty interesting possible storylines moving forward, which will be explored in the MCU's upcoming Phase 4. For instance, it has been rumored that the Loki Disney+ series will tie in directly to Thor: Love and Thunder. It has been confirmed that the version of the character is the 2012 version that steals the Tesseract and escapes during the time heist.

Avengers: Endgame will have a huge impact on the MCU's future and there will more than likely be a lot more Easter Eggs discovered within the movie along with future movies referring back to specific moments, like Tony Stark cracking time travel after looking at an upside down diploma. For now, we'll just have to keep watching the latest Avengers movie a few more times to see what else the Russo Brothers have hidden in there. The Tony Stark time travel Easter Egg was first discovered over at Reddit.

