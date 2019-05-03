Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of eleven years-worth of storytelling and the end of an era. There are many special moments in the movie, but there is one in particular that stands out between Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie towards the end of the movie and Mackie was not aware of it at first. Luckily, his old friend Evans was around to help share the news before they went into shooting the aforementioned scene. There are MAJOR SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Chris Evans' Captain America takes the Infinity Stones back to where they were before Avengers: Endgame took place at the end of the movie. In doing so, he also goes back in time to spend the rest of his life with Peggy Carter, whom he marries. So when we see Steve Rogers again, he's an old man and ready to pass the torch. After a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fan speculation, he ends up passing the shield down to Anthony Mackie's Falcon. However, Mackie wasn't aware of this huge plot development. He explains.

"We were at his house and he goes, 'You excited?' And I go, 'What are you talking about?' and he goes, 'You don't know?' He jumps up, runs out of the room and comes back in with the script... We cried. We drank. We laughed. I am very happy I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the shield, but to tell me it was happening."

Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie were able to share an incredible moment together. Evans must have been so excited to inform Mackie of the new development and the future of the MCU. However, learning about taking over for Captain America was far from the most emotional part of the story. Mackie had this to say.

"It means a lot to me for my sons to see Captain America as a black dude and for me to be that dude to my sons. So that moment was not just, 'Hey, we're acting.' It was more of a thing. And then they cut and I cried. And Chris cried. And the Russos cried. And everyone cried. It was an emotional day."

Steve Rogers was able to go back in Avengers: Endgame and take Tony Stark's advice about finding happiness. It was a shock for MCU fans to see, but it is the story Rogers was always supposed to have and everybody has known it from the start. That doesn't make it any less sad for certain fans who cried their eyes out while watching the moment unfold on the big screen.

So what does this mean for Anthony Mackie going forward? As far as the big screen is concerned, that is unclear at the moment, but Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be starring in the Falcon & Winter Soldier Disney+ series, which could show Mackie gearing up to become the new Captain America. While we wait to find out, you can watch the interview with Mackie below, thanks to the IMDb YouTube channel.

