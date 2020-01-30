Is Sebastian Stan angry with the way everything worked out for Captain America and Bucky in Avengers: Endgame? A particularly angry Marvel Cinematic Universe fan took to social media to express their frustration with the way Endgame left Bucky and Cap. Stan took the post and shared it with his fans, leaving to some confusion amongst MCU followers. The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega has now gotten into the mix to welcome Stan to the Dark Side.

MCU fan Nina posted a short, angry tirade about Avengers: Endgame and its treatment of Captain America and Bucky Barnes on Twitter. The official Marvel U.K. and Ireland Twitter account posted an image of the two characters, which is where the fan responded, going on to trash the writing of the movie, insinuating that Cap's decision wasn't for the best. Sebastian Stan caught wind of the tweet and took a screenshot to post on his Instagram story. Fans automatically thought that the actor was agreeing with the negativity surrounding his character's story arc.

While it is easy to assume that Sebastian Stan is joining the MCU troll team, he also posted the surprised emoji with the shocked eyes in his story, meaning he probably can't believe someone would be so negative about Bucky and Captain America's story arc in Avengers: Endgame. Whatever the case may be, social media has caught wind of it, which now has The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega in on it. Boyega is no stranger to throwing more than a little shade at the Star Wars franchise and its writing.

John Boyega posted a gif of Emperor Palpatine laughing, while saying, "Welcome Mr. Stan! Welcome." Boyega is clearly getting some joy out of seeing someone else in the hotseat, though it should be clear that Sebastian Stan has yet to reply to this mess and clarify. He most certainly does not seem fed up with working for Marvel Studios, as he and Anthony Mackie are currently working on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series, which is set to premiere at the end of this summer.

We'll just have to wait and see if Sebastian Stan addresses the situation. For now, it really seems like he is responding the MCU fan's negative response to Avengers: Endgame and not throwing shade at screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. As for John Boyega, he seems to have no problem letting fans know how he's feeling, like when he shaded the Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren relationship decisions. Whatever the case may be, the Star Wars actor has also seen himself in some hot water for his opinions over the past few months. The fan's was originally posted on Sebastian Stan's Instagram account, but has since expired. You can check out a screenshot, along with John Boyega's excited response below.

his MIND 😳😳 i love sebastian stan pic.twitter.com/VuQHLHcU7Y — L (@babycerulean) January 30, 2020

Welcome Mr Stan ! Welcome. pic.twitter.com/iuhHD2bbnR — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 30, 2020