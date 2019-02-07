Much like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame is currently slated to be one of the biggest ensemble movies of all time. It is set to be the culmination of all 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies prior to it, concluding not only the plot of Avengers: Infinity War, but also the story arcs of many of the characters that Marvel has been developing for over 10 years now.

While we already know a number of the characters who are going to be in the movie thanks to the first two trailers, there are a number of appearances still in the air. Fortunately, there have been some casting confirmations that have surfaced over the past year, in addition to a number of rumors. With this in mind, here is every character confirmed and rumored for Avengers: Endgame. (Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame may lie ahead.)

Confirmed: Everyone in the Trailers

Related: Deadpool Joins Avengers: Endgame in Ryan Reynolds Approved Fan Art

Rather than stretching this list out, let's start by acknowledging every character that we have seen so far in the trailers as one category in this list. These are characters that we know are going to be in Avengers: Endgame because we've already seen the footage they are in. This includes Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Thanos, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, Ant-Man, War Machine, Rocket, Nebula, and Hawkeye.

Rumored: Gamora

Several months back, when Avengers: Endgame's massive reshoots were still in going, Zoe Saldana shared on her Instagram story a video of herself getting into her Gamora makeup, seemingly to be part of the reshoots. There has been no official confirmation yet if she will actually return in the movie after losing her life halfway through Infinity War. Marvel unfortunately does have a history of bringing cast members onto sets for their movies as red herrings, like when Michael Rooker (Yondu) posted that he was on set for Avengers: Infinity War before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Confirmed: Captain Marvel

Though she hasn't shown up in any of the trailers, Captain Marvel is confirmed to play a large role in Avengers: Endgame. She was teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War when Nick Fury paged her as he turned to ash, which explains how she will probably come into the picture for Endgame. Captain Marvel is sure to show up in the next trailer for Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel probably won't release the trailer until after her movie hits theaters next month.

Rumored: Okoye

Okoye was among the main heroes to not turn to ash at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but is also the only one to not show up in a trailer yet. At this time, it's still unclear if Okoye will even show up in Avengers: Endgame. While there were reports that her stunt double was on set, it's possible that she was on set for a different character, or that these reports were completely false. It does seem unlikely though that Okoye won't appear in Avengers: Endgame to avenge the death of her king.

Confirmed: Black Panther and Shuri

This is where we start to get into spoiler territory. Though Black Panther turned to ash at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and Shuri was revealed in the first Endgame trailer to have met the same fate (or at least be "missing), both of these characters are confirmed to return in Avengers: Endgame. But in fairness, it was quite obvious that these two characters would not be permanently dead, considering that Marvel is still developing Black Panther 2.

Rumored: Vision

Though we saw him die not once, but twice in Avengers: Infinity War, there are rumors that Paul Bettany will return as Vision in Avengers: Endgame. A good portion of Infinity War was focused on Shuri and the Avengers attempting to help Vision survive without the Infinity Stone, leading some fans to believe that he is still alive in Wakanda's computers. Considering that he has a Disney+ series coming up with Scarlet Witch, it seems unlikely that Marvel will make his death permanent.

Confirmed: Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch and Bucky

Three more "snapped" characters confirmed to return in Avengers: Endgame are Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch and Bucky. We already knew that Spider-Man would be coming back, seeing as Spider-Man: Far from Home is confirmed to take place after Endgame. Much like Vision, Scarlet Witch has a Disney+ series coming up, so we already knew that Avengers: Infinity War wasn't the end of her story. Sebastian Stan has also confirmed that he is coming back in Avengers: Endgame, which would make sense, considering that he has only completed four of the movies in his nine-film-contract with Marvel.

Rumored: Valkyrie

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie was introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, becoming one of Thor's new allies, yet was notably absent from Avengers: Infinity War. It was later revealed by the Russo brothers that she was among the half of Thor's crew that Thanos allowed to escape, and that she also survived Thanos's snap at the end of the movie. While there's no confirmation that she will return to help Thor in Avengers: Endgame, a number of "leaked" toys for Endgame have featured Valkyrie. However, these toys could be fake. It's also not uncommon for toy companies to include characters or events of movies that don't actually happen in the movies themselves (ie, nearly every LEGO set for Iron Man 3).

Confirmed: The Ancient One

Back in October, executive producer Michael Grillo revealed that the Ancient One from Doctor Strange would be returning in Avengers: Endgame, with Tilda Swinton reprising the role. It's still unclear how the Ancient One will show up in Endgame, be it through time travel or flashbacks, but we do at least know that she will be showing up somehow.

Rumored: Cassie Lang (Emma Fuhrmann)

A few months back, actress Emma Fuhrmann was confirmed to appear in Avengers: Endgame, but it's unconfirmed who she will be playing. When the news of Fuhrmann being in the movie first surfaced, it was heavily rumored that she would be playing an older version of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang / Ant-Man who goes on to become the Young Avenger named Stature. There have also been theories that she will be playing the Young Avenger Kate Bishop instead.

Confirmed: Crossbones

Crossbones first appeared as a secondary antagonist in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, before blowing himself up in Captain America: Civil War, which was believed to be his final appearance. It has since been revealed that Frank Grillo will return to this role in Avengers: Endgame, but only in flashbacks as Grillo later clarified.

Rumored: Nick Fury and Maria Hill

The post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War showed former S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill turning to ash. However, it has since been confirmed that both of these characters will return from the dead in Spider-Man: Far From Home, seeing as they both popped up in the trailer. However, it's still unclear if they will actually make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame, or if Far From Home will be the next time we see these characters in present day.