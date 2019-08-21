Tony Stark was the one to sacrifice his life and save half of the universe in Avengers: Endgame. However, would things have been different had Steve Rogers taken on the Infinity Gauntlet challenge instead of Stark? Some new fan artwork features Rogers with his broken shield as he prepares to snap his fingers with the homemade Gauntlet that Stark put together. While the snap was too much for Stark to handle, Captain America's Super Soldier Serum may have been able to save the day and his life, or he may have ended up worse than Stark.

The artwork was done by Ellejart and it is really well done and detailed. The image of Steve Rogers preparing to snap his fingers prompted a big reaction from Marvel Studios fans. There are many people in the comments section hoping Rogers is getting ready to snap Spider-Man back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sadly, this is some fan-art from the fictional Endgame movie, so it's not going to get Peter Parker back under the Marvel Studios banner, though those fans can continue to think those positive thoughts.

In addition to the awesome Captain America art, Ellejart also has a really dark piece with Thanos sitting on a throne made of skulls while holding the decapitated head of Steve Rogers. There's dead Avengers around him, including Ant-Man as Giant Man. The time heist Avengers are there to take on the Mad Titan again, but he looks pretty confident in his abilities to take the whole team down again. Regardless, this is a really dark image and not as lighthearted as the original Steve Rogers preparing to snap his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet.

There has been a lot of Endgame fan-art over the past handful of months, with BossLogic leading the pack in terms of quality and amount produced. With that being said, there are still plenty of great artists out there reinterpreting scenes or completely changing them with their imaginations. It's exactly what the world of comic books has inspired fans to do for years and it's great to see that tradition continue with MCU on the big screen. It will be interesting to see where everything goes in the upcoming Phase 4 and the introduction of new characters and worlds.

For now, it looks like the MCU might be down more characters than just Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, Vision, and Natasha Romanoff. Peter Parker was recently added to that list when Marvel Studios and Sony weren't able to strike a deal to move forward. While a lot of fans are pretty bummed out about the situation, it will more than likely inspire some new fan-art in the next few days, which should be fun to take a look at. For now, you can check out Ellejart's Instagram account to see the latest Avengers: Endgame pieces.