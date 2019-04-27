Avengers: Endgame mania has hit fever pitch. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been going out of their way to avoid spoilers like running through a virtual minefield, with some avoiding social media completely. But what happens when someone spoils the movie at a movie theater and they're not Tom Holland? Apparently street justice comes into play and someone can get hurt pretty badly. At least that's what allegedly went down at an Endgame viewing in Hong Kong.

A picture of a bloody man outside of a movie theater in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong has been making the rounds and it's reportedly the Avengers: Endgame fan who spoiled the movie for other fans. The unknown man allegedly yelled out spoilers as fans were walking into the theater, which resulted in a violent outburst. Multiple people reportedly jumped the man and left him bruised and bloody in front of the theater. There has been some questions as to if this really happened or not, but there have been witnesses popping up online to say they witnessed it.

After waiting a year to see a movie, avoiding spoilers, avoiding the internet, and paying to see the movie, having someone spoil it at the finish line has to be a terrible feeling. While violence isn't the answer, one could easily see some diehard Marvel Cinematic Universe fans taking justice into their own hands and violently beating the hell out of someone for spoiling Avengers: Endgame. It should be a lesson for someone who tries to pull off some online trolling in real-life, only to see some real-world consequences beat into their face.

In other Avengers: Endgame news, the movie is sweeping the world and could very well end up with an unprecedented $1 billion global debut at the box office. The Marvel Studios project has destroyed opening day records domestically, earning $156.7 million and destroying 2015's The Force Awakens previous record by over $38 million. Hardcore fans are already starting to plot a second viewing of the highly anticipated sequel, while others are still waiting to see it for the first time after record breaking pre-sale ticket numbers.

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of eleven years-worth of MCU storytelling and so far, the response has been mostly positive, with some fans being ecstatic about it. An A+ score from CInemaScore and a 96% Fresh Rating from Rotten Tomatoes proves that overall, the response is far more positive than negative, though there are plenty of people who did not enjoy the movie at all or its three-hour and 58-second runtime. With that being said, everybody should be able to walk into a theater without a movie being spoiled only a few minutes before it is set to begin. Asia One was the first to report about the Avengers: Endgame fan getting jumped for spoiling the movie. You can see an image of the alleged man below.

