This theory about Avengers: Endgame involving Ant-Man defeating Thanos simply isn't going to die, is it? Marvel die-hards love to speculate and theorize. It's part of the fun in being a little obsessed with this universe. Sometimes those theories prove to be true. Other times they're not true. Or, in this case, they're just flat out bizarre. Be that as it may, this may be the single most resilient fan theory of them all.

Anyone who is very much looking forward to Avengers: Endgame has probably seen this theory floating around online, either in tweet or meme form. Basically, the idea is that Ant-Man will shrink down, fly up Thanos' butt, then expand, thus, killing the Mad Titan. Amazingly, this theory was first brought up nearly a year ago by a Twitter user identified simply as c a t. The original tweet has more than 11 thousand retweets and reads as follows.

"Marvel saw the post about how ant man could defeat thanos by crawling into his ass and instantly growing in size and that's why they didn't put him in the movie, send tweet"

Basically, the idea is that this strategy is so airtight and flawless that Ant-Man couldn't show up in Avengers: Infinity War or he would have been able to defeat Thanos too easily. Over the ensuing months, tons of people all across the internet have embraced the theory, creating comic strips, memes and jokingly poking holes in the logic. It's been talked about an absolutely mind-blowing amount. What's really crazy is that a journalist by the name of Brian Lloyd actually asked Paul Rudd about it during the Ant-Man and the Wasp press tour. Paul Rudd had this to say.

"I don't know? I almost think it's a question for Thanos. If it's one thing we learned from Infinity War, it's that Thanos could take a lot of punishment. Now my mind is racing. I don't think that ended up in any of the drafts."

Silly and filthy as this may be, there is, regrettably, some logic to it. Ant-Man can grow to be more than 60 feet tall. If he somehow did get inside Thanos, through any means necessary, then expanded, it's conceivable that Thanos would blow up like that giant cockroach alien at the end of Men In Black.

Then again, we're in the endgame now. Thanos has all six Infinity Stones. If Ant-Man did try this, and Thanos felt it, or even if Ant-Man succeeded and Thanos had even an ounce of life left, he could just use the Time Stone to rewind the clock. Also, we don't quite know how strong Thanos actually is, working from the inside out. It's possible this could just kill Ant-Man and then Thanos would have a dead person inside of him. Also problematic, no doubt. But again, the Infinity Stones could probably sort that out for him. Anyway, Avengers: Endgame comes out on April 26. Your move, Marvel.

