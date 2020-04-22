Newly unearthed Avengers: Endgame concept art teases a much different take on Fat Thor. Chris Hemsworth was really excited to get to play a different version of the character in this epic superhero movie, even though it polarized fans. For the Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, The God of Thunder's depression was a real and serious issue, one that they were also able to get some comic relief out of at the same time.

Marvel Studios concept artist Wesley Burt shared a new look at some of the first versions of Fat Thor from what would become Avengers: Endgame. In one of the pictures, the character clearly has a more obvious influence form the Coen Brothers classic, The Big Lebowski. Another image shows off more of what The God of Thunder looked like in the final cut. Burt revealed that it was difficult to come up with the look since he was commissioned to do it while Thor: Ragnarok was being made. "I needed to embed the 5+ years of loss & PTSD," says Burt in the image's caption.

Chris Hemsworth was excited to play Fat Thor in Avengers: Endgame, but that doesn't mean it was easy. The actor had to bulk up with a 60-pound body suit to give him his beer belly, which was not fun to run around in. The Russo Brothers often worried about Hemsworth trying to perform stunts with all of the extra weight, but it ended up being fine in the end. Hemsworth was all for trying something new and Fat Thor worked out perfectly.

With Thor: Love and Thunder on the way, many are wondering if Fat Thor will return. When recently asked about The God of Thunder's physique in the highly anticipated sequel, director Taika Waititi seemed to shut it down. "We haven't figured that out, but I feel like that's done," said Waititi. If he's going to slim down, PETA has decided that they have the perfect solution in order for the superhero to get back into god-like shape. They wrote an open letter to Waititi where they made the case for Thor to go vegan. Chris Hemsworth went on a vegan diet to prepare for the first Thor movie and some of his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars are also vegan.

Will Thor go vegan? We'll have to wait and see, but it seems like he will probably shed some weight before we see him on the big screen again. Fat Thor served his purpose and he has no reason to be depressed anymore, except for all of the previous loss in his life and the current feelings of losing Tony Stark, Vision, and Natasha Romanoff. On second thought, depression may still be a key part of Thor's personality in the future. You can check out the Fat Thor concept art from Avengers: Endgame below, thanks to Wesley Burt's Twitter account.

These are a couple of the early concepts I did for Thor in Endgame that made it thru, was a wild experience to imagine his journey & emotional state at the time, as even Ragnarok had barely begun filming yet, but I needed to embed the 5+ years of loss & ptsd. Also, #crocs. pic.twitter.com/9Qnoyfg28j — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) April 22, 2020