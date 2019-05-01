Avengers: Endgame sees some pretty big changes for the God of Thunder. After the events of Infinity War, Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and the Decimation survivors as a whole, are not doing very well. Steve Rogers is running a therapy night for people to discuss how they're coping with their losses, Natasha Romanoff is hellbent on trying to find a way to reunite her family, and Thor pretty much goes off of the deep end with grief. There are MAJOR SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below, so read ahead at your own risk.

After taking on a badly injured Thanos again, three weeks after the Decimation, and finding out that the Infinity Stones have been destroyed, Thor hits rock bottom. The beginning of Avengers: Endgame finds him in full Lebowski mode, but with a darker edge. While it is a humorous nod to the Coen Brothers' 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski, it is also a very serious look at how depression effected the God of Thunder. He has gained a ton of weight and is now an alcoholic. Joe Russo explains.

"How is everyone processing their grief? We wanted them all to process it in very different ways. And Thor is an exceedingly tragic character who was built from the time he was a boy to be a king. What is the distance that a character like that can travel, a god? Somebody, especially, who looks like Chris Hemsworth?"

Thor is going through something that many viewers have gone through and he is relatable in this state. However, Avengers: Endgame does a good job of counteracting the depression aspect and throwing some humor on it. Rocket Raccoon calls him a "melting ice cream cone," Tony Stark calls him Lebowski, and there are plenty more jokes along the way. But, there was a reasoning behind all of it. Anthony Russo had this to say.

"Even though there's a lot of fun to be had in the movie with his physical condition, it's not a gag. It's a manifestation of where he is on a character level, and we think it's one of the most relatable aspects of him. I mean, it's a very common sort of response to depression and pain."

Avengers: Endgame has been received very well by Marvel Cinematic Universe and one of the things everybody seems to like is the fact that Thor never changes back into the God of Thunder physique. Joe Russo says, "No, he's broken and that's who he is moving forward," when asked why they didn't change Thor back. Anthony Russo adds, "It's an experience that stays with him." Joe had more to say about their decision to leave Thor broken, which you can read below.

"What would happen if that character became extremely angry and started to punish himself and didn't care anymore? What would happen to him? He's an alcoholic now, he doesn't care about anything. He doesn't care about himself."

As for what all of this means for Thor in the future, the Russo Brothers aren't saying. The last we saw of him, he was on the Benatar with the Guardians of the Galaxy and getting ready to take off with them. Anthony Russo explains.

"He may have made some repair in this movie and made progress, but that experience that brought him to that physical condition is still with him, and it's a longer road beyond that. We don't know what that road beyond that is for him."

Thor could still be on the road to recovery if and when we see him on the big screen again. It seems like a no-brainer to throw him in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, so hopefully there is some room for him in that group. The interview with the Russo Brothers was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.