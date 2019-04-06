A new Avengers: Endgame featurette has been released by Marvel Studios. The short featurette brings together the footage from previously released trailers and splices in new interviews with the cast. Robert Downey Jr. says Infinity War was "nuts," but calls Endgame "our finest hour." As if fans couldn't be pumped enough for the final Avengers movie, Downey Jr. later says, "I guarantee you, there is no way, anybody can guess what's happening." Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been trying to figure out what will happen in the movie for a year now, but apparently we're not even close, according to RDJ.

Jeremy Renner is also in the Avengers: Endgame featurette stating the storytelling is "so unexpected." This is something the Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, have been saying for months. They are all clearly aware of the fan theories swirling around the internet, but it appears many of the theories are wrong. However, the Russo Brothers are good at playing things off when fans do happen to get something right, like when the title was correctly guessed months ahead of time.

The stakes have never been higher for Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson compares Avengers: Endgame to the grand finale at a fireworks show. According to a source in the industry, the second half of the movie is "mind blowing," which sounds about right from everything else we've heard about the mysterious movie, which isn't a whole lot. With that being said, some footage has been shown to the press and it just leaves everybody wanting a lot more than just a few minutes out of the 3-hour and 58-second movie.

Chris Evans is in the Avengers: Endgame featurette and says, "every time you think Marvel's pulled every single trick out of the bag... they actually saved the best stuff for this one." Marvel Studios does seem to be pretty good at one-upping themselves and they have done that consistently over the past eleven years. But, Infinity War casts a mighty shadow and many fans are wondering just how Endgame will come close to competing with the shocking conclusion, which people are still talking about, a year after it happened. Let's hope Evans is right in his words about the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, which is just right around the corner. The pre-sale tickets have been breaking records and opening night tickets are going for insane amounts of money online. Nobody wants to have the movie spoiled, so some are willing to spend hundreds and thousands of dollars to make sure it doesn't happen. It would be a lot cheaper to just avoid social media and certain websites and go see the movie on Friday with the regular folk. While we wait for Avengers: Endgame to hit theaters, you can watch the featurette below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.