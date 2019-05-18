The highlight of Avengers: Endgame is the final battle scene and Marvel Studios has just released a new behind-the-scenes image from it. One of the many parts that sticks out during the intense battle against Thanos and his army is when the female group comes together to help Captain Marvel. While some have labeled that particular scene as pandering, a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were very happy about the inclusion and as screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus say, they only put it in because it was too awesome to leave out.

The Avengers: Endgame image features Danai Gurira as Okoye, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts/Rescue, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. The picture also includes Marvel Studios producer Trinh Tran and the Russo Brothers. Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow is missing for obvious reasons while Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie was later added in digitally.

The female Avengers scene towards the conclusion of Endgame has already led to speculation about a possible A-Force movie, which would probably be fully accepted by MCU fans. However, the logistics of making that movie a reality with all of these actresses seems like a nightmare. With that being said, they pulled it off for Endgame, so why not go ahead and attempt to pull off a feature-length movie with all of the female Avengers? Captain Marvel grossed over $1 billion globally, so adding the rest of these characters would probably break records.

For now, MCU fans will have to wait for the standalone Black Widow movie, which is rumored to begin production in the coming weeks. It was recently reported that the movie is going to take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War instead of the full prequel MCU fans have been expecting. However, that has yet to be confirmed at this time by anyone at Marvel Studios and it probably won't be confirmed until later this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, which is where we received the first details about Captain Marvel and where it takes place.

In addition to the Black Widow movie, MCU fans are also looking forward to Captain Marvel 2 and The Eternals in Phase 4. The future is a bit of a mystery, but it is looking like Valkyrie will make a return to the big screen too, at some point. Thor may end up in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, so we could see Tessa Thompson reprise her role there or in the potential Thor 4 she recently mentioned as currently being in the very early stages of development. Whatever the case may be, the future is looking extremely bright for the MCU. You can check out the all-female Avengers team below, thanks to the Marvel Studio Instagram account.