Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for two weeks now and the spoiler ban has been lifted. With that being said, most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have seen the movie by now and know that there's a huge female scene in the gigantic movie. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Wasp (Evangeline Lily), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) are a part of a pretty crazy scene where they come to the aid of Carol Danvers.

According to Anthony Russo, the scene in question was always going to be a part of Avengers: Endgame, though they weren't sure how it was going to be pulled off. For this particular version of all of the female Marvel superhero characters, it was done during reshoots. It's unclear as to why it took place so late, but scheduling problems were more than likely a part of the issue. Russo explains.

"The number of ideas that we want to put into these movies is always far greater than the space available to realize them. That's one of the ideas that stayed with us for a long time, and maybe we had tried different versions of it here and there throughout the story, and this was the particular, specific version of it that ended up working for the narrative."

While many MCU fans were incredibly excited to see all of these female characters battling together in Avengers: Endgame, there are more than a few who have called it pandering. This complaint comes along with further criticism of the lack of Captain Marvel in the movie, the sacrifice of Black Widow, and a further lack of other females. However, there are plenty of scenes of Nebula where she takes the lead and has a significant part and the same can be said for Valkyrie. Opinions are opinions and for many, they're not going to change.

Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely thought long and hard about the Girl Power scene and even knew people would consider it to be pandering. Marvel Studios does not get to be as big as it is by not thinking about every little decision, and this was no different. In the end, it made the cut for an obvious reason. McFeely had this to say.

"There was much conversation. Is that delightful or is it pandering? We went around and around on that. Ultimately we went, we like it too much."

Avengers: Endgame is currently beating box office records and teasing the further return of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie. Some have even started speculating about an all-female MCU project echoing the scene we saw towards the conclusion of Endgame. Obviously, that has not been confirmed officially, so we'll just have to wait and see what the future holds in the MCU's Phase 4. The interview with Anthony Russo was originally conducted by The Hollywood Reporter.