Marvel fans all around the world are getting ready to finally see Avengers: Endgame next week and, according to Robert Downey Jr., we're not going to be disappointed. RDJ has been in this universe since the very beginning. He kicked things off in 2008 with Iron Man and the rest is cinematic history at this point. Now, as we approach the conclusion to these first 11 years and 22 movies, the actor isn't afraid to hype things up a bit.

Robert Downey Jr. and the rest of the cast have been making the press rounds recently to promote the movie. During a recent interview, Downey was speaking about the end of the movie, in a non-spoilery way, and revealed that he feels the final eight minutes of Avengers: Endgame is the best we've seen in the MCU to date. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The last eight minutes of [Avengers: Endgame] are maybe the best eight minutes in the entire history of the whole run of them, in a way, because everyone's involved. I was delighted. "

There are a few ways to read into that. What does he mean by everyone? Eight minutes seems like a specific number, doesn't it? In any event, this is encouraging. Even if it's doubtful that someone like Robert Downey Jr. would say anything bad about what is poised to be one of the biggest movies of all time just ahead of its release.

Speaking a bit further, the actor also shared his praise for directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. They've helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, in addition to shooting these last two Avengers movies back to back. Downey believes what they pulled off was nothing shy of a miracle and that few others could have managed the way they did.

"Anthony and Joe are about the only two folks that I could imagine, forget just still having the respect of the cast and crew when we were done, but not being either incarcerated or embalmed, or in some other way permanently damaged. Because just the physical and mental stripping of one's chi that it takes. These are years, and years, and years, and years. They've essentially been on a job for six, seven years now. And I love them, and they love the Avengers."

Marvel has managed to keep this movie incredibly secretive and they haven't even revealed all that much in the marketing campaign so far. Though, someone did leak roughly 20 minutes of footage online somehow that has made it tricky to navigate Reddit and Twitter for some. Still, for most of us, we're in for a big surprise next weekend. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. To check out the full interview clip, click on the video from The Upcoming YouTube channel below.

Related: Latest Avengers: Endgame TV Spots Unleash an Avalanche of New Footage