Marvel fans may want to bring a box of tissues, as Avengers: Endgame could very well be the final movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature a cameo from Stan Lee. Tragically, the legendary Lee passed away last year, which means we're only going to see whatever cameos he had already filmed prior to his passing. Now, according to Joe Russo, it sounds like his final one could be coming up a little sooner than we previously thought.

Joe and Anthony Russo, co-directors of Avengers: Endgame, as well as Infinity War, were recently on hand at a Marvel event in Mumbai, India. At one point, Joe Russo was discussing what it was like to work with Stan Lee and, while on the topic, he also revealed that he believes the upcoming sequel could very well be Lee's last official cameo in the MCU. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I believe that his final cameo is in Endgame. I don't remember if he was well enough to do the cameo in Spiderman: [Far From Home]. But it was incredible to work with him. I grew up on his comic books. Stan Lee was an idol of mine as a kid. To be able to have the opportunity to not only to work under the material he created but to work with him is a childhood dream come true."

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters this July, and this would be huge if true. Clearly, getting to see Stan Lee do his final cameo in a Spider-Man movie would carry its own meaning, as that was arguably his most famous co-creation. And we had heard previously that Lee may well have a cameo in that movie. But Joe Russo has cast just a bit of doubt on that.

Looking at it another way, having the final Stan Lee cameo in Avengers: Endgame would also carry a certain amount of weight. This is going to serve as the culmination of the entire MCU up to this point. This is, more or less, going to be the real end of this first eleven years of interconnected moviemaking. Having Lee's final cameo in this movie would carry some meaning as well, since it would be two hugely important things coming to an end.

At this point, since the Russo brothers don't seem super confident, we'll have to wait until definitive word is passed down. But fans need to at least prepare themselves for the possibility, because this is already going to be a very emotional movie. Add in the final time we're going to actually see Stan Lee in the flesh on the big screen and it becomes exponentially more emotional. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. Feel free to check out a brief clip of Joe Russo speaking at the event below. This news was previously reported by Pinkvilla.