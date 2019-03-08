Avengers: Endgame just took a very important step forward. Joe and Anthony Russo have been hard at work on both Infinity War and its forthcoming follow-up for several years now. Marvel and the Russo brothers ambitiously decided to shoot the majority of both movies back-to-back, with some reshoots and breaks for editing and press in between. Now, the filmmakers have revealed that the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially locked.

The Russo brothers are not particularly active on social media. So when they post something it's either frustratingly vague or rather important. In this case, it's the latter, as they shared a photo from the last day of editing, which was of a sundae bar they set up in celebration of locking down the final cut of Avengers: Endgame. While not wordy, the brothers' shared Twitter account shared the photo with the following message.

"Last day of editorial Sundae Bar. Picture is locked..."

And with that, we can now truly look forward to what's coming our way. With the release date fast approaching, it's likely that the movie will be screening for certain lucky critics in the coming weeks, meaning that getting the cut locked down was necessary at this stage in the game. The big question at this point is, how long is the final cut? Previously, it's been reported by the Russos themselves that the movie was clocking in at three hours, which would make it the longest MCU movie to date. We have no reason to think they've cut all that much out of it since then. So, while the contents contained within that runtime remain mysterious as ever, it's clear fans are going to need to plan their bathroom breaks accordingly.

Undoubtedly, a long runtime won't upset moviegoers in this case. A lot needs to happen in order to resolve that cliffhanger we were left with at the end of Infinity War. Thanos succeeded in his goal of wiping out half of all life in the universe with the snap of his finger. Now, the few remaining heroes we have, such as Captain America, Black Widow, Bruce Banner, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man and Hawkeye are going to need to try and make things right somehow. Nobody would want this story to feel rushed.

With any luck, we'll be getting a new trailer very soon. But don't expect Marvel to show their hand. They've been particularly secretive with this one and it looks like they want to keep the secrets in store until opening weekend. Usually, major studios feel the need to show people as much as possible to tantalize them into spending their hard-earned money on a ticket. In this case, they pretty much have everyone already on board, so why spoil the fun unnecessarily? Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the post below from the Russo Brothers Twitter account.

