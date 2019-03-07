Disney held its annual shareholder meeting earlier today and they previewed some brand-new Avengers: Endgame footage. Luckily, a description of said footage has found its way online and it sounds very promising while leaving a lot to the imagination, just like any good teaser or trailer. Captain Marvel is about to open in theaters and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are going to see how she is introduced to the MCU while hoping for a tease as to how she meets up with the crew to begin with. There are potential SPOILERS for Endgame below, so read ahead at your own risk.

According to a source who was reportedly at the shareholder meeting, the Walt Disney Company provided shareholders with a never-before-seen clip from Endgame, which featured the surviving members of the team and Carol Danvers together. Earth's Mightiest Heroes are sitting around a table in the compound that was shown off in the first teaser from late last year. Nebula speaks up and says that she believes Thanos took off to "the Garden" after he carried out the Decimation.

After Nebula makes her claim, Carol Danvers says that they need to head to Thanos' location and retrieve the Infinity Stones to reverse the Decimation. The footage then reportedly shows Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Captain America (Chris Evans), War Machine (Don Cheadle), and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) in space. It's curious that Tony Stark is not mentioned in this description, especially since he was with Nebula. Bruce Banner and Scott Lang are also not shown, which means that they could be up to some scientific work with Stark that more than likely pertains to the Quantum Realm.

Rocket can be heard in the Endgame footage asking, "Who has never been in space before? Raise your hand." After the question, the raccoon then asks the heroes to not puke in his ship. That is where the new footage reportedly ends. Since the description is coming from an anonymous source, we'll take this as a rumor for now, but it certainly does sound pretty accurate in terms of what we have seen in the previous teases and from the latest toy and LEGO leaks that have found their way online.

Now that Captain Marvel is so close to hitting theaters, theories for Endgame will more than likely ramp up. Even with leaked footage descriptions and official footage, there's not a whole lot to go off of. However, we do know that there will be another trailer released ahead of the movie's release in late April, thanks to Kevin Feige. But, like all Marvel Studios projects, this one is going to be shrouded in mystery until it premieres, just like what happened with Infinity War. MCU fans will just have to keep guessing and looking over clues in the meantime. The Disney shareholder Endgame footage description was first reported by Comic Book.