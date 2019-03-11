Nebula sheds some light on Thanos' post-Decimation plans in a new Avengers: Endgame footage description. Last week, Disney shareholders were treated to some footage from the highly anticipated Avengers movie and some descriptions have made their way online, thanks to somebody who actually saw said footage. It was previously revealed that Captain Marvel is present in this meeting with the surviving members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they try to figure out a plan to find and take down the Mad Titan. There are Avengers: Endgame SPOILERS below, read ahead at your own risk.

In the latest Avengers: Endgame footage description, Nebula comes from out of the shadows while the rest of the team is talking about finding Thanos. She says, "I know where he is," and goes on to note that when he was "perfecting me," he would tell her where they would go when it was all finished. She then said, "Even disassembled I wanted to please him, so I would ask 'Father, where will we go?' and his answer was always the same." The source was not able to remember all of the dialogue that was uttered during this clip.

While the source isn't sure, he believes that Rhodey chimes in and says, "great, Thanos has a retirement plan." Nebula apparently gives a name for the planet, but it wasn't remembered by the source. Back in December, the Russo Brothers claimed that they didn't have a name for the planet, so they referred to it as Titan 2. This seems to fall in with his first descriptions, but with more detail. From the sound of things, the Disney shareholders were treated to a pretty decent-sized chunk of footage from Endgame.

Since Nebula is back in the Avengers: Endgame footage, it's safe to say that she and Tony Stark were able to safely get the Benatar back to Earth, though it is unclear how they did so. It has been rumored that Rocket Raccoon has a pretty significant part in the movie, so maybe he is able to track down his ship to help return Nebula and Stark. With that being said, Stark was not featured in the Disney shareholder footage.

Along with Tony Stark, Bruce Banner was not featured in the Endgame footage and neither was Scott Lang. We've seen Banner and Lang in previous trailers, so we know that they're okay. This has led to speculation that the science bros are off trying to do some work with Hank Pym's Quantum Realm technology, which is where the new Avengers suits could come from. This is just speculation at this time, but it seems to make sense. As is the case with anything that Marvel Studios does, we won't know anything until the movie hits theaters at the end of next month. Head over to Marvel to check out the Endgame countdown and check out some more of the Avengers: Endgame footage description below.

