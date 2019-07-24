The Avengers: Endgame blooper reel reveals the cast goofing off on set. The epic conclusion to the MCU's first ten years is now the highest grossing movie of all time. Marvel Studios is celebrating their place in cinematic history. Kevin Feige made the announcement over the weekend at the massive Hall H panel at Comic-Con in what can only be described as a perfect coincidence. With the digital version of Endgame becoming available next week, the studio has released a clip teasing the blooper reel.

Chris Pratt starts off the Endgame blooper reel by instructing the rest of the cast to "warm up your butt cheeks," which gets some laughs before they set up the epic final battle scene when the dusted heroes make their comeback. Elsewhere, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye looks cross-eyed into the camera while Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff looks a little annoyed. Chris Hemsworth takes a Rocket Raccoon prop and rubs it on his big belly prosthesis in the clip and Chris Evans can't believe he wore the old school Captain America mask for an entire movie.

Much like the Endgame behind-the-scenes footage and pictures shared by the cast on social media, it looks like making the movie was a lot of fun, despite the dark tone of the material. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were, for the most part, satisfied with the movie and are looking forward to diving into the rest of the bonus material in the digital and Blu-ray release, which goes on sale July 30th and August 13th, respectively. Even though the Endgame rerelease added some extra footage, there was a bit more that was left on the cutting room floor and it will be in the special features of the home release.

Endgame is still in theaters and making extra money, which will give it some extra protection in keeping its highest grossing movie of all time title. With that being said, Marvel Studios may end up pulling it from theaters now that it has achieved the historic success. Disney also owns James Cameron's Avatar, which was the previous record holder, and is in charge of the massive sequel project that Cameron is currently working on. The studio may want to rerelease Avatar before the sequels, which could get the movie back on top.

It will be interesting to see how Disney handles the upcoming Avatar sequels and a possible rerelease of the original beforehand. For the time being, Marvel Studios will enjoy its great feat as the highest grossing movie of all time, which is well-deserved after eleven years-worth of storytelling and many other box office records. The MCU's Phase 3 is officially closed with Spider-Man: Far From Home and fans already have their eyes on Phase 4, which was just announced over the weekend. While we wait for more Phase 4 information, you can check out the Endgame blooper reel below, thanks to the Marvel Studios Movies YouTube channel.