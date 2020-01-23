Avengers: Endgame has earned a Golden Tomato fo Best Wide Release Movie 2019. In honor of the award, the Russo Brothers and Tom Holland shot a video of themselves eating some tomatoes. The Russos and Holland, along with an army of other cast and crew members, worked hard over the years to bring Infinity War and the next installment to the big screen, which paid off in a huge way. Avengers: Endgame is now the highest grossing movie of all time.

The video of the Russo Brothers and Tom Holland eating the tomatoes is from the set of Cherry, which they all just finished principal photography on. The footage is a bit awkward, which is clearly on purpose as we see the three men biting into tomatoes as if they were apples. From there, we're treated to the Tony Stark and Peter Parker reunion from Avengers: Endgame, reminding Marvel Cinematic Universe fans of the chemistry between Holland and Robert Downey Jr.

While Avengers: Endgame was able to gain a few Golden Tomato awards, the MCU movie hasn't had too much luck elsewhere. In addition to the Best Wide Release award, the movie also won the Best Comic Book/Graphic Novel Movie. The Critics' Choice Awards gave it Best Action Movie and Best Visual Effects, while it has one nomination for Best Visual Effects for the Academy Awards. Marvel Studios was swinging for the fences for Oscar nominations, but only ended up with the usual Best Visual Effects, though that is still a pretty big honor for the massive movie.

As for Tom Holland, he's gearing up to jump back into Peter Parker shape for Spider-Man 3. Now that he's finished with Cherry, he'll more than likely have to jump straight into training for the role since he had to drop some weight to play a veteran with PTSD and an opiate addiction in his latest role with the Russo Brothers. Not much is clear about the upcoming Spider-Man movie, except for the fact that Parker will more than likely be in hiding and on the run, now that Mysterio blew his cover and framed him for murder. As far as we know, Mysterio is still dead, though that could change.

Like Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal also had great on-screen chemistry with Tom Holland and MCU fans would like to see Mysterio return. His death could have been just another elaborate hoax from the villain, which would fit in perfectly. However, will the studio bring him back or go for an entirely new villain this time around? For now, we'll just have to wait and see when Spider-Man 3 opens in theaters next year. While we wait to find out, you can watch the Russo Brothers and Tom Holland celebrate their Golden Tomato Awards below, thanks to the Rotten Tomatoes Twitter account.