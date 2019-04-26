Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and breaking all kinds of box office records. With that being said, the Russo Brothers packed a lot of story into the three-hour and 58-second movie, leaving a lot to be discussed about the past and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One movie coming in the MCU's future, presumably Phase 4, is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Endgame may have set up a new member of the Guardians. There are SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Some relationships were built during last year's Infinity War and they continue to build during Avengers: Endgame. One of those relationships is the one between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Obviously, when the movie begins, Rocket and Nebula are the only ones who are still alive, but that later changes through the use of the Quantum Realm and the hunt for the Infinity Stones. Once the Decimation is reversed, everybody comes back, except for those who have been sacrificed for the Soul Stone.

When all of the Endgame dust settles, Thor finds himself for the first time in 1,000 years without anything to really do, so he leaves Asgard to Valkyrie and heads out with Rocket and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving one to believe that the God of Thunder may very well end up in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as he and Star-Lord fight over who is the true leader of the Benatar. It worked well in Infinity War and it certainly works in Endgame, so there could be a future there for the God of Thunder with the intergalactic crew.

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth recently talked about the potential to play more of the character on the big screen. Fans have been hoping to see more of Hemsworth in the MCU ever since Ragnarok came out and reshaped the character's personality. As far as coming back for more MCU madness in the future, Hemsworth had this to say.

"I'd play this character for as long as anyone would let me. I've loved it so much. But the combination of this many characters in this Phase Three, as Marvel calls it, you'll never have this interaction with this many people again. Who knows what the future holds and whether they do prequels and sequels or whatever, I'd be open to anything. But right now, this is where we finish up."

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Thor combination could work out really well, but there might be other plans for the character in the future. Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson has revealed that Thor 4 is in the very early stages of development with the possibility of Taika Waititi jumping back on board to direct. With that being said, there's no reason why Chris Hemsworth can't do both projects, especially since he seems so into the idea of coming back as Thor. Hopefully Marvel Studios will announce some further God of Thunder plans at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.