It looks like the Russo Brothers may have included a clever Gwen Stacy Easter Egg in Avengers: Endgame. The epic movie was released digitally earlier this week and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have dusted off the microscopes to look over every frame of the nearly three-hour movie. So far, there have been a decent amount of discoveries, but this may be one of the larger ones, and more subtle at the same time, than we have seen so far and it could have big implications for the MCU's future.

The Gwen Stacy Easter Egg doesn't explicitly reveal that it's a nod to Spider-Woman. The Endgame scene in question takes place later in the movie when Peter Parker and Ned are reuniting in their school's hallway after being dusted. While the two friends are hugging, a girl can be seen from behind in the lower left side of the screen with blonde hair, a pink backpack, and a spider web-printed skirt. These are all common physical attributes to Gwen Stacy and it's more than likely not an accident.

The Russo Brothers have not confirmed whether or not that's Gwen Stacy or just a cool reference to the character who has been rumored to join the MCU for years now. The character is enjoying new popularity after the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse late last year and it's really only a matter of time before Marvel Studios and Sony bring her to the big screen in a live-action setting. It will be a big deal later on, but the Endgame scene is probably just a small reference in a movie full of Easter Eggs.

Since the Russo Brothers and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have discussed just about everything in Endgame, one can imagine the Gwen Stacy Easter Egg situation will be brought up in the near future and they will have an answer for it. While some fans of other franchises don't want to know everything about a movie, MCU fans are different and Marvel Studios is usually really good with answering just about everything once a movie has hit theaters. Don't even think about trying to get information about a project before it hits theaters because they aren't going to budge, unless you're talking to Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo.

Avengers: Endgame is now the highest grossing movie of all time, so there are even more eyes on it now, looking for more meaning or more hidden Easter Eggs. Marvel Studios is at the top of their game at the moment and many are wondering how long they can keep it all up. If the Comic-Con panel this year was any indication, it looks like Phase 4 will be another period of great success for the studio, which will introduce a lot of new characters. Will Gwen Stacy be one of them? We'll just have to wait and see. The possible Stacy Easter Egg in Endgame was first discovered on Reddit. The Kiernan Shipka Gwen Stacy fan art comes from Jao Picart.

Teoría: ¿Gwen Stacy Easter Egg en Avengers: Endgame?



Mochila rosa, falda negra con telarañas y cabello rubio.



¿Qué tal? pic.twitter.com/IhQRMLayxO — Diego (@DiegoCol8) August 2, 2019