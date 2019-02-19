Avengers: Endgame is rumored to bring death for many early MCU characters. We haven't heard that Pepper Pott's neck is on the chopping block. That may very well be the case, though. Today we have confirmation from Gwyneth Paltrow herself that the final chapter in the MCU will also be Pepper Potts' last adventure.

In a recent interview, Gwyneth Paltrow confirmed that she fully intends to retire her popular character as Pepper Potts once Avengers: Endgame is in theaters this April. Though, she doesn't completely rule out the possibility of ever making a cameo comeback somewhere further down the line.

"I mean, I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point. I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to the fans. I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. Of course, if they said, 'Can you come back for a day?' I will always be there if they need me."

It has long been rumored that Tony Stark will die during battle at some point in Avengers: Endgame. Does this mean Pepper Potts is going with him? While Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel contract has long since expired, with these last two Avengers sequels added on as extensions to the deal, Marvel could keep Stark alive with the possibility of a cameo somewhere in the future. Which could also serve to bring Pepper Potts back into the mix.

Though, it must be noted that Iron Man is nowhere to be seen in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, even if Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan is still milling about to hit on Peter's Aunt May. There is no confirmation that either Pepper Potts or Tony Stark will perish in Endgame, and that Paltrow is discussing the possibility of a future cameo indicate that she'll at least make it to end credits. Plus, it's Pepper's signature on that giant check we see in the Far From Home trailer. We're pretty sure she's still alive.

Paltow also chimed in on Black Panther's Best Picture nod at this Sunday's Oscars. She says this.

"... if the vernacular in film is superhero movies and they're great movies, then I guess why not, right? I loved Black Panther. I thought it was a really powerful movie and culturally very important. So that's great that it was nominated. I mean that's so cool."

It's heavily rumored that Pepper Potts will suit up as Rescue in Avengers: Endgame but that hasn't been confirmed. Tony Stark is currently adrift in space, and may not even make it back home, as he sends a final goodbye message to his fiancée in the trailer. We'll have to wait until April to find out all the answers. Avengers: Endgame is Paltrow's 7th venture in the MCU, having previously appeared in all three Iron Man movies as well as the first Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Infinity War. She's had a good run. This news comes from Variety.