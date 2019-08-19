There are plenty of big stars featured in Avengers: Endgame. It's perhaps the largest A-List cast ever assembled. But apparently working with these noted celebrities was a lot easier than wrangling a couple of kids. The Russo Brothers, directors behind this, the biggest box office hit of all time, have chimed in on the toughest cameo to shoot. And believe it or not, it involved their own children.

They're not big names by any means, but the Russo Brothers' kids have one of the more memorable moments in Avengers: Endgame, appearing alongside Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, wrapped in his motion capture jumpsuit. Anthony Russo had this to say about shooting the diner scene, where Scott Lang, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff go to meet the much-evolved Bruce Banner.

"The hardest [cameo to film] was a scene in the movie where it's the scene in the diner where we introduced Smart Hulk the first time. So, he's sitting there with Ant-Man, Black Widow and Captain America, and there's these three kids that walk in who are fans of Hulk. They want a picture with him. And those three kids are, one is my son Julian. One is my brother's daughter, Lia. One is my sister's son, Augie."

Making the scene unnecessarily difficult to shoot was the fact that if these Russo kids wanted in on the action, the two brothers would have to arrange everything around their school schedule. Also making a cameo appearance in the movie is Hayley Atwell, who was a little easier to wrangle than a couple of school kids. The actress recently spoke out about her cameo, which sees her Peggy Carter and Captain America finally getting their dance. She says this of her scenes in the movie.

"I thought it was a fitting end to a story that has affected so many people. thought it was very endearing, innocent and wholesome in the way that it keeps those characters in their time. I thought it was quite beautiful and very tasteful of Marvel to finish this 10-year story in a very simple storyline about two human beings - and one of them doesn't even have any superpowers. So, I thought the tone of it, to end there, after some extraordinary things of trauma, action, effects and powers... to just have two people slow-dancing was very beautiful."

Avengers: Endgame is now out on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD everywhere home video is sold. It comes packed with quite a few extras, including featurettes on the making of the sequel, deleted scenes and a special tribute to Stan Lee, who gives us his final Marvel cameo here in a de-aged role that takes him back to the 60s. Lee didn't show up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the first MCU entry not to be accompanied by his presence. The Stan Lee cameo in Endgame was obviously a lot easier to shoot than the one involving the Russo's kids. This news comes from cleveland.com.