Who is that young girl with the bow and arrow in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer? That's one of the burning questions left behind by the latest footage, which was surprise released by Marvel online recently. The studio has done a tremendous job of keeping this movie's secrets under wraps and they're clearly not going to reveal any more than they have to before it hits theaters next month. As such, we're not going to learn for sure who this girl testing out her archery skills is until then, but we've got some ideas.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame. Yes, we're just speculating to some degree, but those who want to go into the movie totally clean may want to turn back now just in case. That aside, there has been a great deal of speculation online since the trailer hit that this young girl could be none other than Kate Bishop, a character from the world of Marvel Comics who eventually takes up the mantle of Hawkeye.

Just to play catch up a bit here, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, was totally absent from Infinity War. He was, instead, hanging out with his family and living the quiet life. However, as we've seen in the trailers, he's taken on his Ronin identity from the comics, which teases a very dark turn for Clint when we catch up with him. Meaning, in all likelihood, Thanos dusted his entire family, who we were first introduced to during the events of Age of Ultron. Hence, Clint is pissed off and looking to get revenge on the Mad Titan alongside his friends.

Related: Avengers: Endgame Poster Unites the Surviving Heroes for the Ultimate Battle

That brings us back to the girl in the trailer. It would seem this is a flashback to before Thanos' finger snap. So, yes, this could be Kate Bishop (who we'll talk about more in a second). But it also could be his daughter, Lila Barton. Perhaps she's taken an interest in learning a thing or two from her dad?

Now, as for Kate Bishop, who this also could be, she first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2005, created by writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung in Young Avengers #1. Kate Bishop would eventually go on to get her own acclaimed solo series. When she was first introduced, Hawkeye was dead but, because these are comic books we're talking about, he was eventually resurrected, which led to them sharing the Hawkeye identity. Clint would go on to mentor Kate and we could be getting the tiniest little taste of that here in this trailer. Katherine Langford has an undisclosed role in Avengers: Endgame, and many believe that she is playing Kate Bishop.

There are one of two ways, it would seem, this could go. One, this is Kate Bishop and Hawkeye was mentoring her on the side before Thanos executed his goal and she will eventually take over for Clint in the MCU, be it because he doesn't make it out of the next movie alive or because he decides to retire after fixing the universe. Two, Lila Barton takes up her father's mantle and essentially becomes the MCU's version of Kate Bishop. Either way, it seems as though we're going to get a new Hawkeye down the line and, Marvel could very well be laying the groundwork for a Young Avengers team. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26.