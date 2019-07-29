Avengers: Endgame has now broken FandangoNOW's pre-order record. The epic Marvel Studios movie will be available digitally tomorrow, Tuesday July 30th, and fans are gearing up to watch it in the comfort of their own home. Fandango made the announcement today and noted that 42% of total pre-order sales are for the 4K version, which is one of the largest 4K shares of a movie's overall preorders the company has seen up until this point.

This is just another record Endgame has broken and it doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon. Fandango took a poll of 1,000 Marvel Cinematic Universe fans and found that 97% of them are preparing to watch the movie at home, which seems like a no-brainer. The company's Erik Davis believes the dense superhero movie is going to be a must-own for hardcore fans. He explains.

"There's so much going on in Endgame that fans will want to own it at home, especially in the highest definition possible, so they can watch it again and again and catch all the things they missed. It's an emotional ride and visual feast, and with the new bonus features, Endgame promises to be the most significant home entertainment event of the year."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made the Avengers: Endgame box office announcement during San Diego Comic-Con to a very enthusiastic audience. The Marvel Studios project became the highest grossing movie of all time during Comic-Con weekend, which is almost too perfect. James Cameron sat down to congratulate the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios for taking down his Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time the following day.

While the being the global box office champion is huge, it's only the cherry on top as far as broken records go for Endgame. It's also the fastest to "$500 million (3 days), $1 billion (5 days), $1.5 billion (8 days), $2 billion (11 days), and $2.5 billion worldwide (20 days)." These are just a few of the records that the movie has taken down since the end of April. MCU fans were beyond excited for Endgame to hit theaters, which even sparked violence when a man decided to spoil the movie for some fans walking into a movie theater.

Related: Emotional Endgame Deleted Scene Has Avengers Kneeling to Fallen Tony Stark

It's going to be hard for Marvel Studios to get even close to the success of Endgame, but they still have a lot of tricks up their sleeves for Phase 4. One has to wonder which movie will come along to defeat Endgame in all of these box office records, both domestically and globally. Regardless, Marvel Studios is on top of the world at the moment and they are going to continue on, making boatloads of cash for Disney in the process. Deadline was the first to report on the Fandango home media pre-sale records.