Someone has decided to do a mashup of two of the biggest sequels of the year and the results are pretty outstanding. Avengers: Endgame recently hit home video and IT Chapter Two is set to arrive in theaters next month. Other than being highly-anticipated follow-ups, the movies, on paper, are radically different. However, this remixed trailer shows that Avengers: Endgame could have been rather convincingly marketed as a horror movie, had Marvel chose to go that route.

The trailer kicks off with the gang in disarray following their first encounter with Thanos, who essentially is turned into Pennywise for the sake of presenting the narrative in this way. We then move onto getting the Avengers back together, which is sort of like The Losers Club re-assembling all those years later in IT Chapter Two. Once it gets to the meat of things, it's much less about action and it's more about overcoming fear in having to try and stop the Mad Titan once and for all.

What's amazing is how much actual, horrific tension is built into the trailer as presented. The video utilizes quite a bit of the score from IT, which gives it a very different feel, to be sure. To present Avengers: Endgame as a horror sequel, a lot of footage that wasn't unveiled until the movie hit theaters was also utilized, and it's hard to imagine pulling this off without it. But now that the sequel is available for everyone to watch over and over again from the comfort of their couch, we're sure to get more interesting takes on the material in the days and weeks to come.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Had No Clue Samuel L. Jackson Was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Avengers: Endgame was burdened with great expectations ahead of its release earlier this year, much like IT Chapter Two has now as horror fans await the conclusion of the Stephen King adaptation. For the former movie, things worked out about as good as anyone could have possibly hoped for. Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo delivered a sequel to infinity War that managed to satisfy both critics and fans alike, while also finding an unprecedented amount of commercial success, to the tune of $2.79 billion worldwide. That makes it the highest-grossing movie of all time, overtaking James Cameron's Avatar.

On that note, the first IT was a massive critical success that wound up grossing $700 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. That has placed tremendous pressure on returning director Andy Muschietti to deliver a satisfying conclusion to his epic tale in IT Chapter Two, which arrives in theaters on September 6. Maybe once that movie comes out someone can do a remixed trailer, making it look like The Losers Club and Pennywise are getting ready to mix it up Avengers: Endgame style? Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Groot Studios YouTube channel below.