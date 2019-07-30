Captain Marvel was an unstoppable Deus ex Machina in Avengers: Endgame, but the creators have finally shed some light on one of her miraculous saves. We got our first taste of Carol Danvers' importance in the post-credit scene in Avengers: Infinity War. After Thanos snapped away half of all living things on Earth, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sent a last minute page before turning to dust himself. Fans of the comics recognized the symbol immediately as Captain Marvel, while everyone else went home and googled it.

We get our first real introduction to the powerful pilot in her standalone film that followed, Captain Marvel with Brie Larson (Room) as the titular hero. The film was a massive success at the box office, bringing in about $1.12 billion worldwide. Its placement in the MCU release schedule was odd, however. By putting it directly after Thanos' snap, but before the final film, we assumed her importance in taking down the purple titan.

The writing and directing team, Joe and Anthony Russo and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, saw this coming and adjusted accordingly. The creators allowed the original Avengers to keep the spotlight in Endgame and instead kept Danvers off the board for most of the movie. Except, of course, when she was needed to save them at the last minute. The first time this happened was early in the film. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) were stranded together in a ship with no fuel after the snap, left to mourn and wonder about the consequences. With just hours left of oxygen, the Captain flies to the floating space craft and carries them home so we can have a reunion with Tony and Steve.

As usual, the Marvel Fandom had a lot of questions about how Carol Danvers found Iron Man and Nebula in vast space. Luckily, the directors and writers took the time to record a commentary track in the Avengers: Endgame features. Joe Russo explained this instance of apparent luck.

"The missing narrative of course is that she came to Earth, met the Avengers, was brought up to speed on what was happening, and there's some sort of homing beacon on that ship that she tracks and brings the two of them back to Earth."

This was a common fan theory, of course, but now everyone can rest easy knowing. With a film of such magnitude and massive story, cutting the initial meeting and discussion was the right choice. With the post credit-scene in Infinity War and the mid-credit scene in Captain Marvel, we can easily assume she has been caught up to speed on the crisis without needing to watch it.

Avenger: Endgame is currently available to buy on digital. It will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on August 13th. It is full of behind the scenes from the creators and designers, gag reel, deleted scenes, casting breakdowns, character pieces, and more. It has also broken Fandango's record for most pre-order sales of any film, 42% are for the 4K version. I wonder what else we might get some answers to.