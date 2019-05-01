Avengers: Endgame hasn't even been in theaters for an entire week in North America and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are already looking towards the future. Next up from Marvel Studios and Sony is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters this summer. Before Endgame opened in theaters, many fans were puzzled as to how the studio was able to promote Far From Home after knowing that Peter Parker was still dead after the conclusion of Infinity War, but now all (or most) of us finally know the answer. But what does that mean moving forward? The Russo Brothers have taken some time to shed some light on those details. There are MAJOR SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Peter Parker and all of the dusted heroes are brought back in Avengers: Endgame. Back in 2017, Sony executive Amy Pascal revealed Spider-Man: Far from Home takes place "minutes after" Endgame. Even with that bit of knowledge, MCU fans still believed there could be a chance the movie took place before the Decimation from Infinity War. However, that is not the case. The highly anticipated sequel does take place after Endgame and the world is a lot different as the dusted characters are returning five years later, which makes Peter Parker's reunion with Ned Leeds at the conclusion of Endgame a little confusing. Joe Russo explains.

"So... Ned disappeared as well. That's the two of them seeing each other for the first time after having disappeared."

Though the Russo Brothers don't elaborate, it is safe to assume MJ and Flash Thompson were also victims of the Decimation too. Otherwise, it would be pretty weird to see those characters all on a high school summer vacation in Europe. With that being said, there could be some pretty interesting developments along the way. Joe Russo teases and had this to say.

"That doesn't mean that everyone that they went to high school with didn't disappear... There could be kids who are now much older than them and no longer in high school. But Ned and he both disappeared and are returning in that moment."

It is entirely possible Zendaya's MJ character could be in her 20s and working as a teacher by the time Peter Parker and Ned Leeds come back to school after the Decimation. That's just speculation at this point, but stranger things have happened, and everything is pretty tweaked after Avengers: Endgame. It's going to be very interesting to see how Marvel Studios goes about putting all of this together for Spider-Man: Far From Home. It was confirmed during Infinity War's promotional run that Aunt May survived the Decimation, so she is now five years older, bringing her closer to her age in the comics. We're sure that will set up a very emotional reunion between May and Peter, who haven't seen each other in five years, and she thought he was dead.

One of the more curious aspects of the promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Far From Home is the introduction of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, who introduces himself to a shocked Peter Parker. Wouldn't the two have met at Tony Stark's funeral at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame? For now, it looks like the studio may have thrown that scene in as a misdirect. Parker's shocked look is more than likely because Fury is visiting him in Europe, which is supposed to be his vacation. The interview with the Russo Brothers was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.