Avengers: Endgame is now less than a month away from hitting theaters and Marvel Studios has stepped up the promotional campaign. In a new IMAX featurette, the Russo Brothers explain why they chose to use the technology for what is easily the most anticipated movie of the year. The short featurette goes into detail, showing off why the cameras and technology were essential for the directing duo to get their grand vision across to the average moviegoer and hardcore fans all at the same time.

Last year's Infinity War, also directed by the Russo Brothers, was praised for its unique and trailblazing visuals. Even one year later, Avengers: Endgame is building off of the previous installment and stepping up the visual game, thanks to the latest IMAX technology. While the movie is more than likely going to be great no matter where you see it, the Russos are campaigning for an IMAX experience. Joe Russo had this to say.

"It just made sense to us that the grandest cinematic event in Marvel history should be executed in full IMAX. The level of ambition in these films is pretty high. We needed equipment that could help us fulfill that ambition. As filmmakers, it's an important and amazing tool for us. The way that it captures light. The way that it captures color. They are fantastic cameras. The chip is incredible. It's at a resolution that is unprecedented."

Joe Russo continued by stating, "The IMAX screen has a different height than a traditional movie screen," which is true. The Avengers: Endgame featurette then goes to show just how much more of the frame that is able to be seen utilizing the larger screen. When it comes to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, bigger is better. Russo explains.

"Having that extra verticality gives us a wider range of how we frame, how we shoot these characters. It's just presented on a much grander scale than a traditional movie theater."

IMAX is usually where the hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans go to check out the latest movies and Avengers: Endgame will certainly be no different. With that being said, the final movie in the MCU's Phase 3 is going to make a massive amount of money at the box office upon its premiere and most of that cash is going to come from the normal movie theaters that will be offering different experiences like XD and 3D. Some of the more diehard fans will be seeing it more than once, possibly IMAX and a normal theater.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th and even with the recently released promo material, we are still pretty much in the dark when it comes to story specifics. Even Captain America actor Chris Evans has only seen the first hour or so of the movie, which is only 1/3 of the epic culmination of 11 years and 22 movies. It seems that Evans and the rest of the cast will be just as surprised as they were watching Infinity War at the world premiere last year. You can watch the Avengers: Endgame IMAX featurette below, thanks to the IMAX YouTube channel.

