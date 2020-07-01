Marvel Studios has officially revealed what happened to the Infinity Stones following Avengers: Endgame. There have been a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fan theories floating around and many of them include the Infinity Stones. However, it seems that the studio might be trying to get their hardcore fans to start thinking about other possibilities that have nothing to do with the precious stones Thanos collected. In other words, it's pretty obvious where the stones are in the current MCU timeline.

The official Marvel Studios Instagram account detailed each Infinity Stone, including which movies they appeared in and their current whereabouts. Every single one of them is destroyed in the current MCU timeline, which makes sense since we all know that Thanos destroyed them after the events of Infinity War. This is what put Earth's Mightiest Heroes through the time heist. It just seems strange that Marvel would go through all of that trouble to let us know the stones are gone. So, fans hoping for the Infinity Stones to pop up again are going to be out of luck, unless there are some more time traveling adventures in the future.

At the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame Captain America went and returned all of the Infinity Stones to their rightful spots. This leads one to believe that Marvel Studios is retiring the stones for the time being. They have been in a ton of the movies, starting all the way back at Captain America: The First Avenger and now might be the time that Phase 4 goes on to something completely different. With that being said, we'll have to see how things work out, especially in the upcoming Loki Disney+ series, which may lean into the Infinity Stones once again.

One story that MCU devotees want to see is Steve Rogers going across time to deliver the Infinity Stones, which was probably a lot harder than it seemed on the big screen. Cap was barely gone before he came back to the current timeline as an old man, even though a lot of time had really passed. However, Chris Evans has said more than once that he is done with the character for the time being, so we shouldn't get our hopes up with the Infinity Stones popping back up again in a movie or show with Captain America.

The Infinity Stones are only decimated in the current MCU timeline, but they could show up again with some time travel. For now, the studio is looking to tell some new stories and introduce new characters, who will have a lot of other things to worry about after Earth's Mightiest Heroes took out the Mad Titan. Now, the struggle is behind-the-scenes to get these movies made, due to the world's current state of affairs. Hopefully the MCU will get back to work in the near future. For now, fans can check out the pretty detailed videos on each of the Infinity Stones above, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment Instagram account.