The cast and crew posters for Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War have been revealed. The two movies set a new bar for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with comic book movies as a whole. The stakes were real this time and the villain pretty much received his own movie. Thanos and his Black Order took over much of the first installment, before the tables were turned the second time around. Both of the two new cast and crew posters reflects this aspect of the story.

Looks like I can finally share these #Avengers posters! (Apologies in advance, as this ultra-limited edition is only for the cast & crew.) A huuuuge thanks goes to Trinh Tran for giving me the gig, not to mention letting me have the time necessary to see it through. pic.twitter.com/5wr96rPNoI — Paolo Rivera (@PaoloMRivera) February 15, 2020

Thanos and his Black Order are the focus of the Infinity War cast and crew poster. The bad guys prevail in the first installment as the Mad Titan gets his wish to wipe out half of the universe's population with a single snap. MCU fans were devastated to see what the Russo Brothers did with some of the most beloved comic book characters. Watching some of the major characters turn to dust was a moment that fans will remember for the rest of their lives.

As for the Avengers: Endgame cast and crew poster, it puts the focus back on all of the heroes. Earth's Mightiest Heroes are joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Panther, and many, many more. It's a shame that these are ultra-limited edition and for the cast and crew only because they're pretty epic. Artist Paola Rivera had this to say about his work.

"Looks like I can finally share these Avengers posters! (Apologies in advance, as this ultra-limited edition is only for the cast & crew.) A huuuuge thanks goes to Trinh Tran for giving me the gig, not to mention letting me have the time necessary to see it through."

We've seen a lot of promotional material for Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame over the past few years. However, Paola Rivera's posters might be the best that have been revealed up to this point. The amount of detail that is included in both posters is very impressive. Rivera says that he's going to try and release a video that shows the work that went into creating these two new posters, which should be pretty cool to see.

Infinity War came close, but Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing movie of all time after beating out James Cameron's Avatar. The movie was picking up exactly where the last one left off and the world was ready to see how Earth's Mightiest Heroes were going to get out of the predicament, and for the most part, the Russo Brothers, along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, were able to create a story that made sense and had real consequences. Some heroes never made it back after the time travel elements, while two made the ultimate sacrifice. You can check out the two brand-new cast and crew poster images below, thanks to Paola Rivera's Twitter account.