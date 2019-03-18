The Avengers: Endgame Instagram trailer aspect ratio features something that was not seen in the YouTube version. Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is featured in the latest footage, which Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been deconstructing for days, and he's in shock staring at all of the missing persons posters as a result of the Decimation. However, upon closer inspection, Lang is carrying something with him that was not seen in the original trailer that may have some pretty big clues as to how Earth's Mightiest Heroes attempt to reverse the Decimation.

The first Avengers: Endgame trailer had Scott Lang out in front of the Avengers headquarters as Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff looked at the security monitor. In the background of the shot, we can clearly see the van that was shown off at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp as Lang jumped into the Quantum Realm. Thanos Decimated half of the universe at the same time, which had Lang stranded in the mysterious realm. It's not clear how he got out, but the latest Endgame trailer suggests that he brought Hank Pym's shrunken laboratory back with him.

In the Instagram version of the Avengers: Endgame trailer, Scott Lang can clearly be seen dragging something behind him by a handle and it looks an awful lot like the same handle that Hank Pym used to carry around his mobile laboratory. It's not like he had luggage with him from his trip. This could explain how Tony Stark and Bruce Banner work together to figure out a way into the Quantum Realm through Lang's guidance. Lang was trapped and got out at some point and probably saw some pretty interesting things while he was stranded and trying to avoid the time vortexes that Janet van Dyne warned him about.

Some footage from Avengers: Endgame was recently shown to Disney shareholders and nearly everybody was present in the scene description, even Captain Marvel. However, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and Scott Lang were not mentioned, which has led to speculation that they are off trying to figure out the Quantum Realm. It could be possible that they are hard at work in Hank Pym's laboratory trying to piece everything together. Since Shuri isn't around anymore, Banner and Stark will have to be the brains that figure this all out.

This new information goes perfectly with the new Quantum Realm suits that are teased at the end of the Avengers: Endgame trailer. Tony Stark and Bruce Banner may have designed a new suit inspired by Hank Pym's technology that unlocks some new potential. This is definitely something that Pym would not be happy about, but he may change his tune after it possibly saves he and his family and the rest of the universe. This is obviously speculation for the time being since we have no idea what will happen when the movie finally hits theaters next month. You can watch the social media version of the trailer below, thanks to the Marvel Studios Instagram account.