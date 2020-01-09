Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame could have been pretty gruesome. VFX supervisor Matt Aitken revealed the information in a new interview about the highest grossing movie of all time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe had been building for years to end the Infinity Saga. Fans knew that death was going to be involved, but not everyone saw Tony Stark making the ultimate sacrifice by the time the dust settled. It was a tearful moment for many MCU fans, though it was almost a gross out too.

Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers crew are having a tough time taking down Thanos during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. However, the tables turn thanks to the arrival of Captain Marvel and Wanda Maximoff, which gives Tony Stark a chance to wield his Infinity Gauntlet where he snaps away Thanos and the Black Order with some trickery. Stark is visibly fried from the power of the Infinity Stones and ultimately dies from his injuries. VFX supervisor Matt Aitken originally pitched a different look for Stark. He explains.

"We gave the filmmakers a full range [of looks] to choose from and one of those was where the energy from the stones had acted right up into his face and popped one of his eyeballs out and it was hanging out on his cheek. They didn't go for that one."

The Russo Brothers weren't into one of Tony Stark's eyes popping out of his skull and most MCU fans probably would not have been into it either. However, it would have given some more emotional weight and proved just how powerful the Infinity Stones really are. They did a lot of damage to both Thanos in Infinity War and then Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, though they were able to survive. The movie already does a pretty good job of showing off how powerful Hulk and the Mad Titan are.

While the horror element of Avengers 4 never made it past the design stage, Spider-Man: Far From Home took it and ran with it. During one particular scene when Mysterio is messing with Peter Parker's head, we're treated to a zombified Iron Man, echoing the comic books. While some MCU fans were excited about the reference, others felt it was way too soon to see Iron Man depicted in that way since he had just passed away a few months earlier.

Eyes popping out of skulls isn't for everybody, nor is the previously revealed blood in mashed potatoes scene, and that includes the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios. With that being said, we do have Marvel's What If...? Disney+ series on the way and it will feature some zombie versions of some favorite superheroes. Maybe we'll see Tony Stark with one eye there. For now, fans are able to head over to Disney+ and watch Avengers: Endgame to look for further hidden Easter Eggs and references. The interview with Matt Aitken was originally conducted by Insider.