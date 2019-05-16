Jeremy Renner had one of the hardest scenes in Avengers: Endgame and he has just confirmed it was a rough day to shoot it. At this point in time, it's hard to run into people who haven't ventured into a movie theater to see what all the fuss is about concerning Endgame. The movie has become a cultural phenomenon with non-comic book movie fans going into see the epic culmination of eleven years-worth of storytelling and 22 movies. With that being said, there are some SPOILERS below.

In Avengers: Endgame, Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff are tasked with heading to Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone. We all learned about the devastating nature of the Infinity Stone from Infinity War where Thanos had to sacrifice Gamora in order to obtain the precious stone. The same thing happens again, but this time, it's two of Earth's Mightiest Heroes arguing over who should throw themselves off of the cliff. It's a heartbreaking scene and Jeremy Renner has just revealed it was a difficult day of shooting. He had this to say while captioning a picture from the aforementioned scene.

"This was a difficult day to shoot, but reflecting back, one of the best days filming with the badass Scarjo."

Obviously, Natasha Romanoff ends up making the ultimate sacrifice in order to reunite her family and save the universe. It's incredibly hard for Clint Barton to take, especially when he arrives back to Avengers HQ without her. While MCU fans expected Avengers: Endgame to be the last movie for Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, not a lot of people saw Romanoff dying during the course of events and definitely not that early in the movie. It was a pretty crazy surprise.

While it must have been a hard day to shoot, it must have been just as hard to keep the secret for so long. Scarlett Johansson admitted during the press campaign for Avengers: Endgame to jokingly having PTSD from the experience, but it was truly a stressful situation for the entire cast. Producer Trinh Tran declared that the whole movie was pretty much a spoiler, which made it incredibly hard to promote and make trailers for. In the end, Marvel Studios did a great job, even though they didn't really even need to promote the movie.

Avengers: Endgame isn't going to be the last we see of Natasha Romanoff. Marvel Studios is preparing to begin production on the standalone Black Widow movie, which is set to start soon. The movie is obviously going to be a prequel, but we could end up seeing some old friends in flashback form, maybe even Clint Barton with Tony Stark and even Steve Rogers. We'll just have to wait and see what ends up happening. In the meantime, you can check out a picture of the Soul Stone scene below, thanks to Jeremy Renner's Instagram account.