Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo is having some fun with a fake quote. The director called out the fake quote on social media, which is attributed to him, and then made a joke about the death of Tony Stark. This comes after it was discovered that there was a fake Jeff Goldblum Twitter account giving out false information about Thor: Love and Thunder. While the actor did not personally address the imposter, his representatives did after a number of sites reported the fake news.

One of the best things about social media is the ability for someone like Joe Russo to address Marvel Cinematic Universe fans directly. Russo had to make an announcement regarding the fake quote attributed to him that has been spreading around recently. In the quote, Russo allegedly says he wanted to kill Tony Stark after watching the first Avengers movie after learning he was a "billionaire, playboy, philanthropist." This made Russo want to kill him right then and there, according to the fake quote. In response, the real Joe Russo had this to say.

"To set the record straight, this quote is completely fake. It's an obvious falsehood, and utterly ridiculous. I actually wanted Tony dead in Civil War..."

The fake quote stands out because we all learned about Tony Stark being a "billionaire, playboy, philanthropist" from watching 2008's Iron Man. Regardless, Joe Russo decided to have a bit of fun with the quote, while taking a shot at Robert Downey Jr. at the same time. However, a quick look at the comments to the joke reveal there are still some very sad MCU fans who are really bummed about the death of Stark in Endgame.

The Russo Brothers, along with Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, had an incredibly hard task ahead of themselves when they started planting the seeds for the end. Killing off three major characters is a pretty big deal, but for the most part, fans are happy with the way things all worked out. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson don't want to be in the MCU for the rest of their lives, no matter how grateful they are or how much fun they had making the movies.

Robert Downey Jr. talked about wanting to leave the party before being asked to leave and is now looking for ways to separate himself from the role of Iron Man. It's easy for Downey Jr., since he was playing a fictional character, but there are still some MCU fans who will only see him as Tony Stark for the rest of his life, no matter how many other roles he takes on or accolades he receives post-MCU. Whatever the case may be, it's fun to see Joe Russo joke about the situation and the fake quote. You can read the quote in full below, thanks to The Russo Brothers' Twitter account.

To set the record straight, this quote is completely fake. It’s an obvious falsehood, and utterly ridiculous. I actually wanted Tony dead in Civil War...#killtonystark#thetruthisout@RobertDowneyJrpic.twitter.com/I4c48DpaBT — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 29, 2019