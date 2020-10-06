Ever since the death of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the MCU, audiences have been abuzz with speculations over who would be his successor in the franchise. As it turns out, the answer was provided in the shape of Katherine Langford, who, in a deleted scene in Avengers: Endgame, was revealed to be Tony's grown-up daughter and the heir to his legacy. In an interview with Collider, Langford explained how she had made her peace with being cut from such an important storyline.

"People are like, 'Oh, are you upset? Are you anything?' And I went, 'Whatever's the best thing for the film.' Because at the end of the day, I'd rather have had the experience of being in a really good film than be in a film for the sake of being in it if it doesn't work. You don't want to be in something and then be the sore thumb that sticks out. And I didn't feel that way at all and the [directors] Russo brothers didn't feel that way at all."

Katherine Langford was supposed to come at the very end of Avengers: Endgame. After Tony has used the infinity gauntlet to erase Thanos and his army from existence with a snap, the toll taken on his body proves too much, and he dies.

Similar to how Thanos met a younger version of his daughter Gamora after the snap in Avengers: Infinity War, Tony was supposed to meet his daughter Morgan as a grown-up, played by Langford, for an emotional goodbye. Although the scene did not make it into the theatrical cut, it was released as an extra on home release, which Langford believes is a testament to the significance of that moment.

"You know, we did this very sentimental scene and something that was really beautiful and a gift to the fans I think, which is why they had it included and then why they essentially released it, is because for the fans who really love Marvel, it was a nice little extra, soft, little delectable thing for them to kind of digest. But, you know, it's the very end of the movie and it didn't really make sense, and they texted me and I talked with other people and I was like, 'Yeah, honestly, whatever's the best thing for the film at the end of the day.'"

While Katherin Langford's scene was cut, she is now officially a part of the MCU as Iron Man's daughter, which means there is a chance she will be a part of future movies as a new superhero. In the comics, Tony's legacy as Iron Man is actually carried on by a teenage genius named Riri Williams, who takes on the moniker of Ironheart. It is possible that the role of Ironheart will be given over to Morgan Stark, or that Morgan works in collaboration with Riri to take forward her father's legacy as a protector of the world. This news first appeared at Collider.