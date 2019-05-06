Avengers: Endgame director Joe and Anthony Russo have finally revealed what happened to Katherine Langford's role. When the movie arrived in theaters after a year of impatiently waiting, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans did not see Langford in the movie, no matter how hard they looked. The Russo Brothers admit that she did have a role and they ended up cutting it out of the final cut after some careful consideration.

As it turns out, Katherine Langford was cast as the adult version of Morgan Stark, Tony Stark's daughter in Avengers: Endgame. When it was revealed that the actress had been cast, many believed she could be playing a few different parts in the movie, including an adult version of Cassie Lang or even Kate Bishop. Langford shot her scene, but the Russos decided it wasn't working out in the grand scheme of things. Joe Russo had this to say.

"There was an idea that we had that Tony was gonna go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes into when he snapped his fingers. And that there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station... We showed it to a test audience, and it was really confusing for them."

Avengers: Endgame is already pretty confusing on its own, so fans really didn't need another curveball. But, Katherine Langford's part as Morgan Stark doesn't seem like it would have been too confusing and actually could have been pretty touching. With that being said, the Russo Brothers know exactly what they're doing when it comes to the MCU. Joe Russo explains.

"The intention was that his future daughter-'cause these are (Infinity) Stones we're dealing with, so it's magic-his future daughter forgave him, and sort of gave him peace to go. And the idea felt resonant. But it was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie."

While the Russo Brothers recently claimed there wasn't a whole lot of footage from Avengers: Endgame, it sounds like there might be a decent amount after all for the Blu-ray release. And if there isn't enough actual scenes, there should be more than enough behind-the-scenes footage of the movie coming together to throw in as additional content. Hopefully we'll get an Endgame and Infinity War documentary going over just how difficult it was to throw these two movies together.

Avengers: Endgame has been accepted by MCU fans, which is a major feat. The movie could have easily fallen apart at many times during the three-hour runtime, and for the most part, it stayed on course and proved to be an epic finale for eleven years-worth of storytelling. If that wasn't enough, the movie could very well end up as the highest grossing movie of all time when the dust settles. The interview with the Russo Brothers was originally conducted by the Happy Sad Confused Podcast.