Taika Waititi introduced Korg and Miek to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ragnarok. However, the director noticed something brand-new about his character while recently watching Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, VFX supervisor Russell Earl from Industrial Light and Magic revealed how they chose Korg's Waititi-inspired outfit for the movie. MCU fans were definitely excited to see the return of Korg, Miek, and Valkyrie, so now we're all wondering if and when we'll get to see them again.

While responding to a tweet about Avengers: Endgame, Taika Waititi revealed something about Korg he never knew. "He says, No jokes, I had no idea Korg only has 3 fingers," with the hilarious hashtag of "An Actor Prepares." Korg only has three fingers and a thumb, much like a character from The Simpsons and Waititi never noticed that before, which seems pretty strange since he has voiced the character more than once and included him in one of his own movies.

When audiences are reintroduced to Korg and Miek, they are hanging with The Big Lebowski version of Thor in New Asgard. They're super into playing Fortnite, but Korg gets his feelings hurt when "NoobMaster69" calls him a d*ckhead while playing online. While laughing at the idea of the God of Thunder threatening an online gamer, eagle-eyed MCU fans were quick to notice that Korg's attire looked very familiar. VFX supervisor Russell Earl had this to say about Korg's wardrobe.

"Taika Waititi, who directed the last Thor movie (and plays Korg), has this pineapple onesie or jumper... There are some photographs of him on set where he's wearing it proudly... and everybody thought it was hilarious. So they thought it would funny if Korg, in his downtime, sort of wore the same pineapple shirt that Taika wore on set. So we built him this little pineapple jumper outfit and give him some flip flops as well."

The amount of detail that goes into an MCU project like Avengers: Endgame is staggering. With Thor packing on some additional pounds due to his depression, ILM was tasked with giving him some extra digital jiggles. However, most of the weight was added practically with a special suit, which took its toll on Chris Hemsworth's back while shooting the movie. The Russo Brothers even started to worry about Hemsworth performing stunts with the extra weight.

Related: Yes, Howard the Duck Is in Avengers: Endgame and This Is How It Happened

While it's unclear if and when we'll see Korg and Miek again, many are hoping they will return in a possible Thor 4 or possibly even in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson recently revealed that a Thor sequel is currently in the very early stages of development with Taika Waititi on board to direct again. Marvel Studios has yet to announce the news, so we'll have to wait and see if the movie ends up getting the green light. You can check out Taika Waititi's Twitter account to see his Korg admission.

No jokes, I had no idea Korg only has 3 fingers. #AnActorPrepareshttps://t.co/nTsFS17P6d — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 19, 2019

1. Korg is wearing Taika Waititi's pineapple romper in Endgame and it's perfect.

2. Korg is so lazy in Endgame, he has moss growing on him. pic.twitter.com/AcAMP1tlyY — Tommy Wall (@Tommyjwall) May 14, 2019