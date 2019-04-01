Mark Ruffalo delivered a pretty great April Fool's Day prank to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Ruffalo decided to give everybody what they've been asking for and tweeted out an Avengers: Endgame "spoiler." With Endgame less than a month away from hitting theaters, fans have started to get a little impatient with the highly secretive sequel and what will happen to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Promotional material for the highly anticipated sequel hasn't given us too much to go off of, which is making the wait even more excruciating for certain hardcore fans.

Spoilers are something that Mark Ruffalo is no stranger to. The Hulk/Bruce Banner actor has spoiled Infinity War and live-streamed audio from the opening minutes of Thor: Ragnarok, so MCU fans were duped even harder this April Fool's Day when he didn't actually deliver something that ruined Avengers: Endgame for everybody. However, there is still hope for Ruffalo's partner in spoiler crime, Tom Holland. The young Spider-Man actor could very well spoil the movie today or sometime in the next three weeks.

Mark Ruffalo's April Fool's Day video tweet, despite making people angry, is still making certain MCU fans happy and giving hope. In the video, he uses an green heart, which many believe is a sign that the Hulk is returning, which is only assumed at this point. We've seen him in the promotional artwork and toys, but we have yet to see official confirmation that Hulk and Bruce Banner have fixed their relationship. With that being said, we have been seeing a lot more Hulk-related merchandise over the past week. The general consensus in terms of fan theories is that we will be seeing Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame.

Hulk needs to get his rematch with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. This has yet to be confirmed, but some recently announced merchandise certainly hints at it with the two characters being sold as a 2 pack of Funko Pop! figures for the movie. As for how Hulk and Bruce Banner could mend their relationship, that is unclear at the moment. However, the loss of half the universe due to the Mad Titan's Decimation may have something to do with the reconciliation.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, which means that we're in the endgame as far as promotion and spoilers are concerned. The movie will be opening a few days earlier internationally, so make sure to be careful when going online the next few weeks. The Russo Brothers are still working on the sequel and fine tuning it, much like they were on Infinity War, working all the way to the last minute to deliver the goods. But, the stakes are a lot higher this time around with the culmination of eleven years-worth of MCU projects. While we wait to see what the Russos have decided to do, you can check out an great April Fool's Day prank below from Mark Ruffalo's Twitter account.

25 days until #AvengersEndgame! Ask and you shall receive. Here’s a spoiler! pic.twitter.com/ptNlNqu6fa — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 1, 2019