It's been a big day for Marvel fans. The studio has released the fourth, and what is possibly the final Avengers: Endgame trailer, a couple of awesome new posters and announced that tickets are on sale. It has also been announced that Marvel and Disney are planning a truly epic 22-Movie marathon featuring every entry in the first three phases of the MCU. It will burn your eyes out, guaranteed.

In 12 North America theaters (11 U.S. and one Canada), fans will have the chance to experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before at the Marvel Studios' 22-Movie Marathon. Starting Tuesday, April 23rd, fans will be able to see every film in the MCU, culminating with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 25th.

It's not about how much we lost, it's about how much we have left. Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame opens in U.S. theaters on April 26. To learn more about this event you can go to Fandango.

The first 22 movies in the MCU are being referred to as the Infinity Saga. The entire marathon will run an amazing 59 hours and 7 minutes, with the movies running back to back. That's three days MCU fans will be stuck sitting in a theater watching everything that led up to Thanos' decimation.

"Starting Tuesday, April 23, see 22 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe all leading up to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame "This premium event will include, marathon only collectibles, exclusive content, and a special concession offer. Plus, Avengers: Endgame will start at 5pm local time, one hour earlier than regular public show times."

Things kick off with 2008's Iron Man, followed by The Incredible Hulk, which released that same year, and is still considered part of the MCU canon even though it stars Edward Norton as Bruce Banner instead of Mark Ruffalo. Also part of the MCU Phase 1 Line-Up are 2010's Iron Man 2, 2011's Thor & Captain America: The First Avenger and 2012's The Avengers.

Kicking of MCU Phase 2 is 2013's Iron Man 3 & Thor: The Dark World, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier & Guardians of the Galaxy, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron & Ant-Man. MCU Phase 3 begins with 2016's Captain America: Civil War & Doctor Strange, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming & Thor Ragnarok, 2018's Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War & Ant-Man and the Wasp, and it all winds down with this year's Captain Marvel, which is still in theaters, and the big one everyone is waiting for, Avengers: Endgame.

If you buy the full ticket you can come and go as you please, skipping some of the lesser movies in this line-up. You can also just skip it all together and create your own movie marathon at home with all those 4K Ultra HD discs you've collected over the years. This is going to be an event for the ages, and if you do decided to partake, you better be prepared to spend half a week locked in a dark theater. We're sure it will be worth it.