Avengers: Endgame is now available to purchase digitally and fans are discovering new Easter Eggs. The latest discovery has to do with the opening Marvel intro and how it differs from past movies, specifically Infinity War. Marvel Studios has a pretty crazy eye for details when they make their movies, even with different directors, writers, and producers. The continuity is one of the reasons Marvel Cinematic Universe fans keep coming back and watching the movies multiple times, often discovering hidden connections and Easter Eggs in the process.

While watching the Marvel intro for Avengers: Endgame, it looks like the previous MCU intros. However, upon closer inspection, one can clearly see that all of the dusted characters from Infinity War have been removed. Black Panther and Scarlet Witch are removed, making for an emotional start to the movie. It's a small and subtle detail, but that's why the fans are so loyal. Every little detail is thought about and taken care of. It's only a matter of time before said fans start to find more hidden Easter Eggs from within the movie.

Another recently discovered Endgame Easter Egg showed Tony Stark constructing the Infinity Gauntlet and placing the delicate and volatile Infinity Stones into place. While the scene is good enough on its own, one clever MCU fan noticed that it is nearly a shot-for-shot remake of a scene involving Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. A video places the scenes on top of each other and it's really interesting to see how much work into recreating the scene and using the same edits to put it all together. However, Rocket Raccoon adds some comic relief by the end of the scene in question instead of an explosion.

Endgame is nearly three hours long, so there are more than likely going to be a lot more Easter Eggs discovered over the next handful of weeks. While the movie is available to purchase digitally now, the Blu-ray edition won't be out until August 13th, which means even more MCU fans will be purchasing Endgame to add it to their physical MCU movie collections. As for the digital edition, it set pre-sale records went it initially went on sale, adding more records for the epic movie.

Endgame is currently the highest grossing movie of all time after taking down James Cameron's Avatar a few weeks ago. MCU fans celebrated when they heard the news and Marvel Studios did the same while announcing the box office feat at San Diego Comic-Con. The Russo Brothers posted a photo on social media and thanked the millions of MCU fans from around the world who helped them achieve the ultimate goal. While the movie is number one for now, that could all change in the next handful of months when Cameron's Avatar sequels hit theaters. For now, Marvel Studios will hold on to the crown and where it proudly. You can check out the Endgame Marvel intro Easter Egg below, thanks to the IGN Twitter account.

The Avengers: Endgame intro sure was lonely after Thanos' snap. 😢 pic.twitter.com/QMz814o0IA — IGN (@IGN) July 30, 2019