Avengers: Endgame has helped push the Marvel Cinematic Universe past an incredible milestone at the box office. Thanks to a record shattering first week of release, the 22 movies that make up the MCU have now grossed just over $20 billion at the global box office. While this is technically a bunch of separate franchises that all crossover with one another, it is, in a sense, far and away the most successful franchise of all time and something every studio in Hollywood has been trying to emulate for some time. Understandably so. But can this success ever truly be replicated?

Getting over that $20 billion box office mark involved a couple of key things. For one, Avengers: Endgame opened in its last major market earlier this week, Russia, where it had a record opening day debut in the country, bringing in $7.8 million. That's 59 percent more than the previous record holder, this movie's predecessor, Infinity War. The latest entry in the MCU also earned a stunning $36.7 million on Monday, which was the second-largest Monday ever, right behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made $40 million on its first Monday out of the gate back in 2015.

So far, Avengers: Endgame is on a record-breaking tear that nobody could have predicted. It absolutely shattered the worldwide opening record, bringing in $357 million domestically, besting the previous record holder (again, Infinity War) by roughly $100 million. It grossed more than $1 billion in just five days of release, thanks to a very large showing in China. As of this writing, it has already grossed $1.44 billion, putting it at the number eight spot on the all-time chart, just behind Furious 7 ($1.51 billion).

It also doesn't hurt matters that the hype for Avengers: Endgame has given Captain Marvel a little late 2nd round box office boost as well. That movie finished number two at the box office over the weekend and has now brought in $1.11 billion on its own. That already makes this a great year for Disney, and they still have a long way to go. While all of the actual box office dollars will go to Sony, Marvel also has Spider-Man: Far From Home set to arrive in July, which could very well cross the $1 billion mark as well. It wasn't all that long ago when hitting that milestone was something special. Now the MCU movies do it like clockwork.

Infinity War remains the highest-grossing MCU movie to date, with $2.04 billion globally. Avengers: Endgame will assuredly surpass that number in the coming weeks. It has a more than decent shot at passing James Cameron's Avatar, which earned $2.78 billion back in 2009, to become the highest-grossing movie of all-time. We're going to have to wait a bit to see if director Joe and Anthony Russo's epic comic book crossover can accomplish that feat. For now, Marvel Studios and Disney can pop some champagne and count their fat stacks of cash. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.