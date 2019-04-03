Avengers: Endgame is fast approaching and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are either watching all previous movies to prepare or figuring out which ones to see in preparation. For those fans who don't have a spare 59+ hours to catch up on everything that has gone down over the last eleven years, the Russo Brothers have picked two movies that will get you up to speed before entering the Endgame. The highly anticipated sequel hits theaters at the end of the month and there's a lot going on outside of the MCU to be excited about too.

In a new interview, Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo talked about making MCU projects and the wide audience, which keeps expanding. All of the MCU movie are interconnected, but the Russos find the challenge to make something anyone can watch without having any background on the previous installments. With that being said, Anthony Russo recommends watching two movies before Endgame after being asked. He explains.

"It's a great question, and I will say we do work hard to make sure that the story works in a way that even people who haven't seen anything [can still enjoy the movie] because we feel like that's very important. I think you see this movie after movie, the audience keeps growing for these films. So what that tells us is that people are seeing these movies who haven't seen the previous ones. So it's important that we are speaking to an audience that is perhaps seeing these stories for the first time. That being said, there's certainly an interconnected story being told. I would say, certainly, Civil War and Infinity War are probably the two biggest lead-ins to this movie in the sense that Civil War created the situation where the Avengers were divided."

The Russo Brothers continued their MCU career with Captain America: Civil War after first directing The WInter Soldier. However, the movie really did set the tone for the current MCU shift and ultimate division. We do see an alliance between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, so that division looks as if it will finally come to close soon after being set up in Civil War.

Thanos was able to achieve his goal in Infinity War and Decimated half of the universe. Even for newcomers to the MCU, Avengers: Endgame is a must-see movie. The cliffhanger from the last installment left so many questions and many are hoping Endgame has all of the answers and the action to get us into the MCU's Phase 4. The upcoming movie is the culmination of 11 years-worth of storytelling, so there's a little bit of pressure to make sure everything is in its right place.

Avengers: Endgame is going to be at least 3 hours and the Russo Brothers are totally fine with the longer running time. Marvel Studios has not put any pressure on the directors to shorten the movie in any way, so MCU fans are going to see an epic and multi-layered story without time constraints, allowing the Russos to properly share their vision. But, before doing so, fans should go back and at the very least watch Civil War and Infinity War. The Anthony Russo interview was originally conducted by Fandango.