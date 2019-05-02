Some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans could have been exposed to measles at a midnight Avengers: Endgame preview screening. The movie broke pre-sale ticket records for the Thursday night preview showings and is currently the biggest movie in the world, which means a decent amount of people who visited a particular theater in Southern California may have been exposed to the measles, according to officials. Outbreaks have been at a 20-year high in the United States, which is troubling, to say the least.

Officials in Orange County, California are issuing a measles warning to Avengers: Endgame moviegoers who visited the AMC theater located on 1001 S. Lemon St., Fullerton, from 11 PM April 25th to 4 AM April 26th. An unidentified woman from Placentia came home from visiting an undisclosed country, went to work for a few days, and then to the aforementioned Endgame screening before realizing she had measles symptoms. She could have unknowingly infected quite a few people since AMC theaters was offering around the clock screenings of the hit movie.

People infected with measles can unknowingly spread the infectious disease for up to four days before showing any outward symptoms themselves, which normally begins with a red rash. Nearly all cases of measles in North America start from someone bringing it from another country. In California alone, there have been 38 cases of measles reported with people who had visited India, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Ukraine. The outbreak spread from four people to 22 because some of them were not vaccinated, according to officials.

Orange County interim health officer Dr. Nichole Quick says, "Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, and red, watery eyes." However, the disease, while deadly, is easily prevented. Quick went on to say, "The MMR vaccine is a simple, inexpensive and very effective measure to prevent the spread of this serious virus." Vaccines are currently a hot topic of debate at the moment. There is a prominent group who are completely against the idea of vaccinations and another group who state that vaccinations are completely necessary for our society.

In addition to the AMC theater in Fullerton, Orange County officials are also giving out warnings to people who may have visited 5 Hutton Centre Drive, Santa Ana, between 7:45 AM and 7:15 PM on April 23rd, 24th, and 25th. Additionally, people who may have visited St. Jude Medical Center emergency department, 101 E. Valencia Mesa Drive, Fullerton, from 7 AM to 9 AM April 27th, may want to go have themselves and their families checked out. Avengers: Endgame has been super popular, but there aren't many people, including Marvel Studios, who probably thought about the movie and measles being mentioned in the same sentence. This report was first published by The Los Angeles Times.