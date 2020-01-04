Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed who he thinks is the strongest Marvel Cinematic Universe character. He chose a character from Avengers Endgame and it was not Carol Danvers. Feige has gone on record to say that Captain Marvel was going to be the most powerful character to be introduced on the big screen thus far. While he may have been technically correct at the time, Endgame proved that a new character may be even stronger when fueled by anger.

During a recent Q&A session, Kevin Feige was asked who he thought was the most powerful MCU character. For some, this could be like asking who your favorite child is, but Feige did not dodge the question and dove right in. As for who he chose, it's none other than Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, thanks to a specific scene from Avengers: Endgame. He explains.

"Well, I think it's interesting, if you look at Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was going to kill Thanos. If he hadn't desperately -- that's as scared as I've ever seen Thanos. And if he hadn't said decimate my entire team to get her off of me, I think she would've done it."

The fan who asked Kevin Feige the question, along with the rest of the audience, was very enthusiastic about his answer. In the video, it clearly looks like Feige was going to go on and give more of an explanation as to why he chose Wanda Maximoff as the strongest MCU character, but he was cut off. With that being said, all anybody has to really do is go back to Avengers: Endgame and watch her nearly murder Thanos on the battlefield.

Wanda Maximoff has proven herself over the course of her time in the MCU, but will all fans agree with Kevin Feige's pick for strongest hero? Joe Russo recently said that he believes Captain Marvel is even stronger than Thor, which had fans second guessing things. Carol Danvers is basically unstoppable, but it seems that Wanda Maximoff might have the edge, at least according to Feige. Then again, the Marvel Studios boss does have the upcoming WandaVision Disney+ series to hype up right now. The series will show the character as Scarlet With for the first time.

WandaVision is currently in production and will premiere at the end of the year on Disney+. Kevin Feige is taking the MCU in a new direction in more ways than one. The MCU's Phase 4 will begin later this year with Black Widow and then The Eternals on the big screen. We'll be introduced to new characters, while the small screen will connect to the theatrical element in ways we have yet to see. It's going to be a gamble and Feige knows this and seems to like it in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. You can check out the Q&A with Feige below, thanks to the New York Film Academy YouTube channel.